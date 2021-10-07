Failure to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their last game more or less evaporated Punjab Kings' (PBKS) hopes of making it to the playoffs of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. KL Rahul-led PBKS currently sit at sixth in the standings ahead of their final game of the league phase against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK). A win over CSK will take PBKS to 12 points, level on points with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI). However, PBKS' inferior net run rate (NRR) means they will need to win comprehensively against CSK and hope both KKR and MI lose their next game.

Even then, a scenario of PBKS making it to the playoffs remains unlikely given the gap in NRR with fourth-placed KKR and fifth-placed MI.

However, despite their dim playoff hopes, PBKS will hope to end their campaign on a positive note when they take on CSK on Thursday.

On the other hand, CSK are in prime position to secure a top two finish. The Dhoni-led team has lost its last two matches but has remained second owing to previous performances in the season.

After losing to SRH on Wednesday, RCB remain on 16 points in third place with a net run-rate lower to CSK. RCB will face table-toppers Delhi Capitals in their last game and can only go to third-place if CSK lose to PBKS in their penultimate fixture. Also, Kohli's team needs to win by atleast 130 runs. Also, CSK have a higher run-rate.

Dhoni's CSK wouldn't want to leave their fate at the hands of the DC-RCB game though and will hope to clinch victory on Saturday in order to seal a top two spot, which will see them book their berth in the Qualifier 1 clash against Delhi Capitals.