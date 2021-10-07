Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will spearhead against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 53 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This will be the last league stage match for both teams. Chennai, who have already qualified for the playoffs, will look for a top-two finish while Punjab are still in the quest for playoff qualification. Even if the KL Rahul-led PBKS win the clash against MS Dhoni's CSK, they will have to wait for the other results to go in their favour in order to finish in the final four. PBKS are sixth in the points table with 12 points while CSK sit in second position with 18 points.

The last time these two sides met was in Match 8 this season, where Chennai chased down a low target of 107 runs with six wickets remaining.

Where will the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2021 match be played?

The CSK vs PBKS IPL 2021 match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

When will the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2021 match be played?

The CSK vs PBKS IPL 2021 match will be played on Thursday, October 7.

What time will the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2021 match begin?

The CSK vs PBKS IPL 2021 match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2021 match?

The CSK vs PBKS IPL 2021 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2021 match?

The live streaming of the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2021 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)