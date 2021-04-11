MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings captain, was fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate during his team's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 campaign opener against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. CSK bowled only 18.4 overs as Delhi Capitals chased down the 189-run target with eight balls to spare. "Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 10," an IPL media release read.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr Dhoni was fined Rs 12 lakh," it further said.

On Saturday, after being put in to bat, CSK rode on Suresh Raina's half-century and handy contributions from Moeen Ali (36), Ravindra Jadeja (26 not out) and Sam Curran (34) to post a total of 188/7 from their allotted 20 overs.

Chris Woakes and Avesh Khan picked up two wickets apiece while Ravichandran Ashwin and Tom Curran, though proving a bit too expensive, claimed one wicket each.

In reply, Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw put on a scintillating 138-run opening partnership to put Delhi Capitals on track for an easy win.

Dhawan scored 85 runs in a knock that was studded with 10 boundaries and two maximums.

On the other hand, Shaw slammed 72 runs off just 38 deliveries. He hit three sixes and nine fours.

Delhi Capitals' skipper Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten on 15 and also hit the winning runs for his side.