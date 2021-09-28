Things are heating up in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) as the teams enter the business end of the tournament. CSK and DC are fighting for the top two positions while the race for the last two play-off spots is getting intense with RCB holding a slender advantage over the chasing pack. While the cricketing action is rewarding in itself, there is a lot more in store this IPL season. CRED, the official sponsor of IPL, is offering some great deals to its members and it's a bounty out there to be won.

There are rewards and cashbacks available on the CRED app, which the member-only community is giving in association with its merchants. While these deals present a mouthwatering prospect for the members, CRED has also come up with a challenge, keeping up with the flavour of IPL. The most intriguing part of any IPL season is its points table and the leaderboards for runs and wickets. Taking inspiration from this, CRED has launched the CRED Mega Jackpot Leaderboard where members can maximise the utility of their CRED Coins across various in-app deals and win rewards. The contest was kick-started on September 27 and has already been a huge hit among CRED members. While the top three ranked members on the first day won curated trips to Maldives, here's what lies in store on Tuesday.

Offers active on September 28, to get the most out of your CRED Coins:

On September 28, members can use their CRED Coins with CRED pay to get 40% off on brands like Eatsure, The Souled, Store and Licious.

What you could win by topping the leaderboard on September 28:

The top three members in the leaderboard will win an electronics makeover from Reliance Digital. The top ranked member gets a Reliance Digital Voucher worth Rs 30 lakh. The second placed member gets a voucher worth Rs 20 lakh while the third placed member will bag a Rs 10 lakh voucher.

That's how simple it is. Just redeem the most CRED Coins and rank on the CRED Mega Jackpot Leaderboard. If you are somebody who thinks deeply about their financial decisions, uses credit cards regularly for making payments and is mindful of paying credit card bills on time, then CRED is meant for you. To become a member, you must have a credit score of 750 and above. So, just download the app and get started