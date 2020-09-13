Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have had to take extra precautions in the lead-up to the 13th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a spate of COVID-19-positive cases that affected their camp. Two players and several members of the support staff were found COVID-positive and that resulted in an extended quarantine for the whole camp. Therefore, there's no room for complacency even while posing for photo shoots as Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson showed by maintain a “duo arm distance” from one another. CSK posted a picture showing Watson and du Plessis making an elbow-bump and smiling for the camera.

Both the overseas players are likely to bat in the top order for CSK. Watson has been an established opening batsman for the three-time champions – he scored 555 runs in CSK's title-winning 2018 season.

Du Plessis, the batsman from South Africa, scored 396 runs at 36 for CSK last season and he could take the spot vacated at No. 3 by Suresh Raina, who pulled out of IPL 2020 for personal reasons.

CSK will be lead by MS Dhoni, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, and the 39-year-old is gearing up for the tournament by practising his big hits in the nets and practice games.

Watson shared a video on social media earlier on Sunday showing Dhoni practising long-range hitting in the nets and hitting a ball out of the ground during a practice match.

CSK play their first match on September 19 against Mumbai Indians, the defending champions who beat CSK in the 2019 final.