Rohit Sharma reflected on his and team Mumbai Indians' IPL 2020 campaign and posted on social media to share how the team went through the rigours of bubble cricket. "BubbleLife was trending when we landed in UAE. 3 months later I can say this season was a special one. After days in quarantine, followed by training, it was time for #Dream11IPL 2020. Protocols became habits. Team room became our living room. Our hotel became kids play ground and post dinner meet-ups became competitive gaming sessions. Winning and defending our title was special and our #OneFamily found a home away from home inside "our bubble"," wrote Rohit in an Instagram post along with pictures from the recently-concluded IPL season.

Mumbai Indians (MI) registered their fifth title win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, November 10, winning the final by a margin of five wickets against Delhi Capitals (DC).

Mumbai are the only side after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to lift the trophy in two consecutive editions. In the final, Mumbai chased down a target of 157 runs with 8 balls to spare on the back of a sublime performance by skipper Rohit Sharma. Rohit smashed 68 runs off 51 deliveries in an innings comprising of five boundaries and four sixes.

However, the triumph was hardly easy with the first challenge being adjusting to life inside a bio-bubble, following the COVID-19 pandemic which had forced the cash-rich league to be held in United Arab Emirates (UAE) instead of India. The MI players, however, refused to let anything obstruct their path, as discussed by Rohit in the post.

Rohit can be seen carrying an extremely heavy training kit in the first picture, followed by pictures of him batting in the nets and training in the gym.

The next few pictures show him walking out with his players on to the field, and indulging in discussions with coach Mahela Jayawardene and Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan.

The final few images show him lifting the trophy and celebrating the triumph with his players.

Another picture had Rohit standing alongside wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira.