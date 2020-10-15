Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to face Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 fixture, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). After seven fixtures, RCB are currently third in the league table, meanwhile KXIP are bottom in the eight-team table. Virat Kohli's team are currently in good form, having won two of their last three fixtures. KL Rahul's team have lost their last three fixtures. It is worth noting that, both teams faced each other already in the sixth game of the season, with KXIP winning by 97 runs. Rahul had scored an unbeaten 132-run knock in that match.

When is the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) IPL 2020 match?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) IPL 2020 match will take place on Thursday, October 15.

What time will the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) IPL 2020 match begin?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) IPL 2020 match will begin at 7:30 PM.

What venue will host the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) IPL 2020 match?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) IPL 2020 match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

The live telecast of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) IPL 2020 match will be available on which channels?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) IPL 2020 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) IPL 2020 match?

The live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) IPL 2020 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)