"You're Amazing...": Ravindra Jadeja Dedicates Bruno Mars Song To MS Dhoni
Ravindra Jadeja used one of Bruno Mars' hit songs to express his admiration towards CSK skipper MS Dhoni.
Highlights
-
Ravindra Jadeja posted a picture of himself with MS Dhoni on Twitter
-
Jadeja used a line from Bruno Mars' song to show his admiration for Dhoni
-
The CSK players are in the UAE for the 13th edition of the IPL
Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni share a great camaraderie on and off the field and it was evident as the Chennai Super Kings all-rounder posted a picture with his skipper, dedicating a hit song to the former India captain on Sunday. Jadeja used a few lines from Bruno Mars' hit song 'Just The Way You Are' to express his admiration towards MS Dhoni. "And when you smile. The whole world stops and stares for a while. 'Cause, you're amazing. Just the way you are. @mahi7781," Jadeja captioned the picture.
And when you smile.— Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) August 30, 2020
The whole world stops and stares for a while.
'Cause, you're amazing.
Just the way you are.@mahi7781 pic.twitter.com/Tj9E5fzkQn
Recently, Jadeja shared a workout video of himself as the all-rounder gears up for the T20 League.
The CSK team arrived in the UAE on August 21 for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.
Soon after landing in the United Arab Emirates, all the players underwent a mandatory quarantine period.
The 13th edition of the IPL was moved out of India due to the rising cases of coronavirus in the country.
All 60 matches will be played over a period of 53 days across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.
The Chennai-based franchise came close to a record fourth IPL title last year but lost in the final over of a thrilling summit clash against Mumbai Indians.
Promoted
On Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a press release revealing that two players among a total of 13 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus.
The T20 tournament kicks off on September 19 and the final is scheduled to take place on November 10.