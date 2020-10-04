IPL 2020 LIVE Score, MI vs SRH Today's Match Live Updates: Mumbai Indians Win Toss, Opt To Bat vs SunRisers Hyderabad In Sharjah
IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad LIVE Score Updates: Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad both have equal wins are currently on third and fourth place respectively in the points table.
Mumbai Indians have won the toss and they are batting first against SunRisers Hyderabad. Mumbai are unchanged, while SRH have two changes – Sandeep Sharma replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Siddarth Kaul comes in for Khaleel Ahmed. SRH, fresh of a thrilling win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), are taking on the defending champions Mumbai at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Ground on Sunday. Both teams are tied at four points after four games but thanks to a superior net run-rate, Mumbai Indians are third on the Indian Premier League 2020 points table. It will be the first outing for both sides in Sharjah this season and considering the short dimensions of the ground, fans can expect some fireworks with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow in action. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Match 17 Live Updates Between Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad, straight from Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Match 17, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 04, 2020
Sunrisers Hyderabad David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan

Mumbai Indians Quinton de Kock(wk), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

15:11 (IST)Playing XIs
- 15:08 (IST)Rashid Khan – SRH's ace against Pollard-HardikRashid Khan has bowled 33 dots out of the 53 balls he has bowled to Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya in the IPL.Pollard's strike rate is only 76 against Rashid.Interesting...
- 15:01 (IST)TOSS – Mumbai Indians win the toss and bat"We'll back our strength (batting first)," says Rohit Sharma, Mumbai captain. Mumbai are unchanged."We would have batted first as well," says David Warner, Hyderabad captain. Two changes for SunRisers Hyderabad.Bhuvneshwar Kumar is out injured, Sandeep Sharma replaces him.Khaleel Ahmed is out, in comes Siddarth Kaul.
- 14:59 (IST)Match of the equals – head to headMumbai Indians, the four-time champions, have won more matches than they have lost against many IPL teams but not SunRisers Hyderabad.Both Mumbai and SunRisers have won seven and lost seven in the 14 games so far in the IPL.Here is a low down of the head to head stats.
- 14:53 (IST)Warner vs Bumrah – fire meets fireThe aggression of David Warner against the pace of Jasprit Bumrah – even on a batting-friendly surface like Sharjah, this could be an interesting clash. Warner can clear any ground in the world, let alone one of the smallest of all, and Bumrah could take the pitch out of the equation with his pace and pin-point yorkers.Here is the match-up between the players that are likely to face-off in the Powerplay and at the death.
- 14:50 (IST)Rohit vs Rashid – a mouth-watering contestRohit Sharma hasn't been at his best against leg spin, and this game he faces arguably the most dangerous leg-spinner in T20 cricket in this era – Rashid Khan.Here is the match-up between the two T20 heavyweights.
- 14:47 (IST)Mumbai look for a repeat of last matchKieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya got going for Mumbai Indians in their last outing against Kings XI Punjab, who were short on death-bowling skills.However, that may not be the case with SunRisers Hyderabad as they have likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan and Rashid Khan in their midst.Here are the players to watch out for in today's contest.
- 14:28 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 17 of IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad from Sharjah Cricket Stadium.