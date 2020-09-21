SunRisers Hyderabad take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in match 3 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Monday. This is the first match of the season for both teams. David Warner has been reinstated as SRH captain and will be looking to lead the team to a second IPL title. For Virat Kohli, the match marks the start of a hunt for a maiden title victory. While SRH boast of big hitters like Warner and Jonny Bairstow to go with a wily bowling attack consisting of the likes of Rashid Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal, RCB will be relying on their two biggest stars in Kohli and AB de Villiers along with the likes of Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali and Yuzvendra Chahal. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2020 LIVE Updates Between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore straight from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai