SunRisers Hyderabad take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in match 3 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Monday. This is the first match of the season for both teams. David Warner has been reinstated as SRH captain and will be looking to lead the team to a second IPL title. For Virat Kohli, the match marks the start of a hunt for a maiden title victory. While SRH boast of big hitters like Warner and Jonny Bairstow to go with a wily bowling attack consisting of the likes of Rashid Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal, RCB will be relying on their two biggest stars in Kohli and AB de Villiers along with the likes of Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali and Yuzvendra Chahal. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Match 3, Indian Premier League, 2020, Sep 21, 2020
- 18:36 (IST)PV Sindhu wishes SunRisers Hyderabad good luck!Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu has taken to Twitter to wish her home town's IPL team good luck for their first fixture. Speaking via SRH's handle, she said, "I hope our guys will do well. Our Hyderabad SunRisers will do really well. I wish them all the very best and I hope this time also they will get the cup back. And I am hoping that all of us will be supporting them." Watch the full video here:
With #SunRisersHyderabad set to begin their #IndianPremierLeague 2020 campaign against #RoyalChallengersBangalore on Monday, #PVSindhu has taken to Twitter to wish her hometown team good luck for the match#SRHvRCB #IPL2020https://t.co/gZVUwqENGA— CricketNDTV (@CricketNDTV) September 21, 2020
- 18:26 (IST)Rashid Khan vs Virat Kohli: Aggression vs magic!SRH's Rashid Khan will have a huge task at hand, when he comes up against RCB captain Virat Kohli. Both are very similar in terms of personality, and are star performers for their respective teams. Kohli has registered 5412 runs from 177 IPL matches. Meanwhile, Rashid has claimed 55 wickets from 46 fixtures. Rashid also has the best economy in IPL of 6.55. It will be an interesting contest between the two, and could be a decisive talking point in the match.
- 18:22 (IST)David Warner vs Yuzvendra Chahal: Big hitter vs spin wizard!SRH's David Warner will be up against RCB's Yuzvendra Chahal. The Indian spinner will have the responsibility to not let the Australian cricketer slam boundaries in the middle overs, if the RCB bowlers don't dismiss him. Chahal has picked 100 IPL wickets from 84 IPL games. Meanwhile, Warner has scored 4706 runs from 126 matches. It will be an interesting battle between the two of them!
- 18:02 (IST)Hello and welcome!Match 3 of IPL 2020 is here, and we are as excited as all of you! It is the SunRisers Hyderabad taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in a star-studded clash, that can see the likes of Virat Kohli, David Warner, AB de Villiers and Kane Williamson in action.Add to that Aaron Finch, Rashid Khan, Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and you have a blockbuster headed your way!