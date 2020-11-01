Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have been sent in to bat by Rajasthan Royals (RR), who won the toss in the last game of the final double-header of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The two teams are facing off in Match 54 of the ongoing edition at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Andre Russell is back in the KKR lineup, with New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson sidelined. Shivam Mavi further replaces Rinku Singh for the Kolkata-based franchise. No changes for RR who have opted to go in with the same side that defeated Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in their league match. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2020 Match 54 Live Score Updates Between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, From Dubai International Cricket Stadium