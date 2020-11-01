KKR vs RR, IPL 2020 Live Scoreboard: Jofra Archer Cleans Up Nitish Rana For A Golden Duck
IPL 2020 Live Scoreboard KKR vs RR: Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith has won the toss and opted to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have been sent in to bat by Rajasthan Royals (RR), who won the toss in the last game of the final double-header of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The two teams are facing off in Match 54 of the ongoing edition at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Andre Russell is back in the KKR lineup, with New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson sidelined. Shivam Mavi further replaces Rinku Singh for the Kolkata-based franchise. No changes for RR who have opted to go in with the same side that defeated Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in their league match. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Match 54 Live Score Updates Between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, From Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Match 54, Indian Premier League, 2020, Nov 01, 2020
- 19:56 (IST)FOUR!Third boundary of the innings for Rahul Tripathi, who smashes the ball in the gap between extra cover and cover, after making room on the off-side.
- 19:55 (IST)SIX!Opening six of the innings for Rahul Tripathi, who barely manages to get the ball beyond Rahul Tewatia, who was fielding at deep square. Tripathi wasn't in control of the shot but will be happy with the end-result.
- 19:51 (IST)FOUR!Second boundary of the innings for Rahul Tripathi who pulls the short ball over mid-wicket astutely, off the back foot.
- 19:50 (IST)FOUR!Rahul Tripathi joins the fun, sweeping the ball in the gap between fine leg and deep mid-wicket.
- 19:49 (IST)FOUR!Consecutive boundaries for Shubman Gill who directs the delivery to the right of the fielder at long-on, with Ben Stokes unable to prevent the ball from hitting the fence despite a dive.
- 19:47 (IST)FOUR!Shubman Gill welcomes Shreyas Gopal to the attack, lifting the tossed up delivery over Jofra Archer at mid-off.
- 19:46 (IST)Jofra Archer continues the good workJofra Archer continues the good work, conceding just three runs off his two overs so far. What an excellent start by the Englishman.
- 19:42 (IST)FOUR!Shubman Gill continues to score freely, pulling the short ball with great dominance over mid-wicket.
- 19:41 (IST)FOUR!Second boundary of the innings for Shubman Gill who smashes the ball over mid-wicket, having picked the length early.
- 19:40 (IST)FOUR!Boundary for Shubman Gill who pulls the ball to the left of fine leg using his wrists, with Karthik Tyagi unable to prevent the boundary despite a dive.
- 19:38 (IST)Superb opening over by Jofra ArcherJofra Archer concedes just a run while accounting for the dismissal of Nitish Rana, in the opening over of the innings. What a fantastic start by the pacer.
- 19:35 (IST)WICKET! Nitish Rana c Sanju Samson b Jofra Archer 0 (1)Nitish Rana departs for a golden duck, after edging the ball off his back foot to wicketkeeper Sanju Samson. Rana attempted to review the caught behind verdict without much success, with KKR losing their only review. Rahul Tripathi is the new man in.
- 19:33 (IST)Nitish Rana opens the innings alongside Shubman GillNitish Rana is opening the innings alongside Shubman Gill, with Jofra Archer set to bowl the first over.
- 19:32 (IST)Can Varun Aaron make his mark in his 50th IPL match?Varun Aaron will be playing his 50th match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) tonight. Can he make his mark with some big wickets?
Charged up for his 50th. #KKRvRR | #HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #IPL2020 | @VarunAaron pic.twitter.com/GgxaVepPRG— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) November 1, 2020
- 19:21 (IST)Andre Russell vs Ben Stokes: What an exciting face-offAndre Russell and Ben Stokes are two batsmen, capable of smashing the ball into the stands effortlessly. The two players will face-off tonight as Russell represents KKR, with Stokes opening the innings for RR. It will be interesting to see who smashes more sixes.
- 19:17 (IST)Steve Smith completes 50 matches for Rajasthan RoyalsSteve Smith will play his 50th match for Rajasthan Royals (RR) tonight. Can the Australian make it even more special with a match-winning knock?
Let's make it a memorable night for our skipper! #KKRvRR | #HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #IPL2020 | @stevesmith49 pic.twitter.com/yRhlbUFPYI— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) November 1, 2020
- 19:07 (IST)LineupsKolkata Knight Riders XI: S Gill, N Rana, R Tripathi, D Karthik, E Morgan, A Russell, S Narine, P Cummins, K Nagarkoti, S Mavi, V Chakravarthy.Rajasthan Royals XI: R Uthappa, B Stokes, S Samson, S Smith, J Buttler, R Parag, R Tewatia, J Archer, S Gopal, K Tyagi, V Aaron.
A look at the Playing XI for #KKRvRR#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/C7xapFxbJu— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 1, 2020
- 19:06 (IST)Andre Russell makes a comeback to the KKR lineup with RR unchangedAndre Russell is back in the KKR lineup with Lockie Ferguson missing out. Shivam Mavi replaces Rinku Singh in the side, marking the second change for KKR.No changes for Rajasthan Royals.
Will Russell play tonight? You've got the answer now!— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) November 1, 2020
Big Dre is back for our crunch fixture #KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL #KKRvRR pic.twitter.com/8xbprWayoT
- 19:01 (IST)Steve Smith wins the tossRR skipper Steve Smith has won the toss and opted to bowl against KKR.
Match 54 - @rajasthanroyals win the toss and they will bowl first against #KKR.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/N4Ov9CVNQS— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 1, 2020
- 18:58 (IST)Can Nitish Rana make it 12 tonight?Nitish Rana has the highest 50+ scores for an uncapped Indian player, having scored 11 half-centuries. Can he get another tonight?
#DidYouKnow - With 11 half-centuries, @NitishRana_27 has the highest 50+ scores for an uncapped Indian player. #KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/9trzKJ1wD0— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 31, 2020
- 18:49 (IST)Can Eoin Morgan deliver a standout performance tonight?KKR skipper Eoin Morgan is capable of smacking the ball to all corners of the ground on his day. Can Morgan make an impact tonight?
The only thing on our minds, driving forward like our skipper does! @Eoin16 #KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL #KKRvRR pic.twitter.com/U4g0jio1eH— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) November 1, 2020
- 18:46 (IST)Can Varun Chakravarthy work his magic in this extremely important game?KKR need to beat RR by a margin of close to 75 runs, in order to get their NRR to a dominant position. For this, wickets will be of great importance and skipper Eoin Morgan will be optimistic of a fine performance from spinner Varun Chakravarthy.
Ball in his hand, wickets on his mind! @chakaravarthy29 #KKRvRR #KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/WAxpHKy4Pv— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) November 1, 2020
- 18:35 (IST)Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: Fantasy Top PicksBen Stokes is in excellent form, having scored a century and a fifty in the last two matches. Stokes will be a fine fantasy pick, going into this vital clash. Another shrewd addition will be Jofra Archer, who has been the highest wicket-taker in IPL 2020 for Rajasthan Royals.Shubman Gill and Varun Chakravarthy have similarly been game-changers for Kolkata Knight Riders. While Gill has been impressive at the top of the order, Chakravarthy has looked the most potent bowler in KKR's bowling attack.
- 18:25 (IST)How To Watch Live Telecast Of IPL 2020 match between KKR and RR?Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 54th match of IPL 2020, with the tie a must-win for both sides. The clash will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, starting at 7.30 PM.The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network, and live streaming available on Disney+Hotstar.
- 18:17 (IST)Hello and welcome!Welcome to our live coverage of the 54th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.Here is the preview for the match.