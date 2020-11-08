DC vs SRH, IPL 2020 Live Scoreboard: Delhi Capitals Take On SunRisers Hyderabad In Virtual Semi-Final
IPL 2020 Live Scoreboard DC vs SRH: Delhi Capitals will be motivated by the prospect of registering their maiden appearance in the final, but SunRisers Hyderabad have momentum on their side.
Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Qualifier 2 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. A win for the former will see the side register their maiden appearance in the final of the cash-rich league. However, they will certainly not have it easy against SRH who will be targeting their fifth consecutive win. The Hyderabad-based franchise seemed unlikely to make it to the playoffs at one stage, but now look favourites which is an indication of how quickly things can change in the game. SRH further enjoy a 2-0 head-to-head record against DC this season, which will be a source of motivation. However, the Shreyas Iyer-led side has proved to be quite ruthless when the occasion demands, which makes the upcoming clash an exciting one. Players from both sides are close to impressive milestones. While Ajinkya Rahane needs 69 runs to complete 4000 runs in the cash-rich league, David Warner is five sixes away from reaching 200 IPL sixes. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Live Score Updates Between DC vs SRH, straight from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Qualifier 2, Indian Premier League, 2020, Nov 08, 2020
- 18:24 (IST)DC vs SRH: Head To Head Match StatsThe overall head-to-head stats favour SRH, as they have won 11 times out of 17 matches between the two sides, with DC registering six wins. The Hyderabad-based franchise has further emerged victorious in both matches between the two sides in IPL 2020.
- 18:18 (IST)Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Qualifier 2?The live streaming of the DC vs SRH IPL 2020, Qualifier 2 match will be available on Disney+Hotstar. The tie will further be broadcast live on the Star Sports network.
- 18:13 (IST)WelcomeHello and welcome to our live coverage of the Qualifier 2 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between Delhi Capitals (DC) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).Here is the preview of the clash.
A big game coming up from Abu Dhabi as @ShreyasIyer15 led #DelhiCapitals will take on @davidwarner31 led #SRH in #Qualifier2 at #Dream11IPL.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 8, 2020
Who are you rooting for? pic.twitter.com/nZfHivL62J