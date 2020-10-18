SRH vs KKR IPL 2020 Match Live Updates: Battle For Top Four Intensifies As SunRisers Hyderabad Take On Kolkata Knight Riders
SunRiser Hyderabad take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Match No. 35 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. KKR are placed fourth on the points table and SRH are fifth, and both teams would look to consolidate their positions even as the race for the top four intensifies towards the business end of the IPL. Both teams have lost their last two games and will look to get back to winning ways. While SRH lost to Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, KKR succumbed to a superior Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, with six games to go for each of these teams, there is still plenty to play for. David Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Rashid Khan will be the key players for SRH while Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan and Pat Cummins will look to give KKR the momentum as playoffs approach. (LIVE SCORECARD)
