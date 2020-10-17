Story ProgressBack to home
RR vs RCB, IPL 2020 Match Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals Win Toss, Elect To Bat
RR vs RCB IPL Live Score 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aiming to defeat Rajasthan Royals once again in the ongoing Indian Premier league season at the Dubai International Stadium.
DC vs CSK IPL 2020 Score: Steve Smith and Virat Kohli during Match 15 of IPL 2020© BCCI/IPL
Rajasthan Royals (RR) face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, at the Dubai International Stadium, on Saturday. RCB will be aiming to defeat RR once again, after already having defeated them by eight wickets in the 15th match of this season. RCB skipper Virat Kohli had scored an unbeaten 72-run knock to help guide his side to a win. RCB are currently third in the league standings, meanwhile RR are seventh. In their last three fixtures, RCB have won twice and lost once. Meanwhile, RR have won onace and lost twice. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Match 33 Live Updates Between Rajasthan Royals And Royal Challengers Bangalore, Straight From Dubai International Stadium, in Dubai
Match 33, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 17, 2020
Match yet to begin
RR
0/0 (0.0)
RCB
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 0.0
% chance to win
RCB 50%
RR 50%
- 15:19 (IST)Virat Kohli to shine again!The last time when both sides met, RCB defeated RR. Virat Kohli was the talisman, scoring 72 runs from 53 deliveries. Can he deliver the same performance today?
- 15:05 (IST)Here are the playing XIsRR: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik TyagiRCB: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal
- 15:04 (IST)Rajasthan Royals win toss, elect to batRR captain Steve Smith has won the toss and elected to bat. Can RR find their best form in this match? Or will RCB beat them once again?
- 14:58 (IST)Countdown to Toss!We are just moments away from the toss and with chasing getting difficult with each passing game, it will be interesting to see what will the captain, who wins the toss, opt -- bat or bowl.
- 14:11 (IST)Hello and good afternoon everyone!Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of Match 33 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season, with Rajasthan Royals (RR) taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Dubai International Stadium. RCB have already notched a win against RR earlier in this season. Can RR get one back against Virat Kohli's team? Or will it be another win for them? It's going to be a cracking contest this evening...
Hello and welcome to Match 33 of #Dream11IPL where Steve Smith led #RR will take on Virat Kohli led #RCB.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 17, 2020
Who are you rooting for ? pic.twitter.com/7OWSETAMg7
