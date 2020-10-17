Rajasthan Royals (RR) face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, at the Dubai International Stadium, on Saturday. RCB will be aiming to defeat RR once again, after already having defeated them by eight wickets in the 15th match of this season. RCB skipper Virat Kohli had scored an unbeaten 72-run knock to help guide his side to a win. RCB are currently third in the league standings, meanwhile RR are seventh. In their last three fixtures, RCB have won twice and lost once. Meanwhile, RR have won onace and lost twice. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2020 Match 33 Live Updates Between Rajasthan Royals And Royal Challengers Bangalore, Straight From Dubai International Stadium, in Dubai