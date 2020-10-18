Mumbai Indians (MI) will look to extend their five-match winning run against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Match 36 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both teams recorded wins in their previous league matches. What makes it more interesting is the same margin of victory being recorded in both clashes. MI defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets and KXIP registered a triumph by the same margin against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). MI defeated KXIP by 48 runs in their first encounter in IPL 2020. KXIP would look to settle scores against the defending champions in their second clash this season. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2020 Match 36 Live Score Updates Between Mumbai Indians And Kings XI Punjab, Straight From The Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai