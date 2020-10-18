MI vs KXIP IPL 2020 Match Live Updates: Mumbai Indians Win Toss, Opt To Bat Against Kings XI Punjab
MI vs KXIP IPL live score 2020: Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab are placed on the second and eighth spots respectively on the points table.
Mumbai Indians (MI) will look to extend their five-match winning run against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Match 36 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both teams recorded wins in their previous league matches. What makes it more interesting is the same margin of victory being recorded in both clashes. MI defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets and KXIP registered a triumph by the same margin against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). MI defeated KXIP by 48 runs in their first encounter in IPL 2020. KXIP would look to settle scores against the defending champions in their second clash this season. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Match 36 Live Score Updates Between Mumbai Indians And Kings XI Punjab, Straight From The Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Match 36, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 18, 2020
- 19:02 (IST)Rohit Sharma wins tossMumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and opted to bat against Kings XI Punjab.
- 18:57 (IST)Just a few minutes left for the tossJust three minutes left for the toss of an exciting match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab.
- 18:55 (IST)Hardik Pandya has got a new haircutHardik Pandya can be seen with a new haircut, as he walks alongside Kieron Pollard.
- 18:44 (IST)Exciting face-off between Jasprit Bumrah and KL RahulTeam India players Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul will face-off, marking an exciting contest between bat and ball. Rahul currently leads the race for the Orange Cap, and will look to further build on this lead. However, Bumrah will look to dismiss him early.
- 18:40 (IST)KL Rahul a reliable addition to your fantasy lineupKL Rahul has been in excellent form this season, with superb performances through thick and thin. Rahul has already amassed 638 fantasy points so far this season, making him a safe choice for your side. MI cricketers Quinton de Kock and Jasprit Bumrah will further be safe additions, considering their recent form.
- 18:30 (IST)Players To Watch Out ForOrange Cap holder KL Rahul will be one of the main players to watch out for, following his excellent performances so far in IPL 2020. MI opener Quinton de Kock will be further in the limelight, after his quality gameplay in recent times.
- 18:25 (IST)MI vs KXIP: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming?The live streaming of the MI vs KXIP IPL match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. The clash will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.
- 18:18 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 36th match of IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab which will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
