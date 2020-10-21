KKR vs RCB IPL 2020 Match Highlights: Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal Star As Royal Challengers Bangalore Thrash Kolkata Knight Riders By 8 Wickets
KKR vs RCB IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore jumped to the second spot on the points table, following the victory by a margin of 8 wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets in match 39 of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Bangalore based franchise were handed a target of 85 runs by KKR, which they managed to chase down in 13.3 overs. Opener Devdutt Padikkal (25) was the highest run-scorer. KKR were restricted to 84 runs for the loss of eight wickets, with skipper Eoin Morgan (30) the highest run-scorer. None of the other batsmen managed to make an impact after Morgan won the toss and opted to bat. The RCB bowlers were excellent, with Mohammed Siraj the star performer. Siraj accounted for three dismissals while conceding 8 runs in his spell of four runs. He further became the first bowler to deliver two maiden overs in an IPL match. The pacer received quality support from spinner Yuzvendra Chahal who picked two wickets. (SCORECARD)
Match 39, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 21, 2020
- 22:24 (IST)Royal Challengers Bangalore record a dominant winRCB have defeated KKR by eight wickets, recording a comprehensive win on the back of an excellent performance. Virat Kohli and Gurkeerat Singh completed a single after the former directed the ball to third man, spelling the end of the chase. The bowlers delivered a fantastic performance early on, with the batsmen helping the side get across the line without much hassle.
That's a BIG WIN for #RCB here in Abu Dhabi as they beat #KKR by 8 wickets.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/qgNXRFpzYE— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 21, 2020
- 22:19 (IST)FOUR!Superb boundary by Virat Kohli who goes big, finding the gap following a back of length delivery, which he hoicked over midwicket.
- 22:17 (IST)FOUR!Consecutive boundaries for Gurkeerat Singh, who goes down on one knee, lifting the ball over square leg with a sweep shot.
- 22:16 (IST)FOUR!Gurkeerat Singh gets RCB another boundary, following an edge past the wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik with the ball hitting the third man fence.
- 22:11 (IST)FOUR!Second boundary of the innings for Gurkeerat Singh, who plays a lovely shot over extra cover following a flighted delivery.
- 22:09 (IST)FOUR!Boundary for Virat Kohli who cuts Varun Chakravarthy sweetly after waiting for the ball, directing the ball to deep backward point.
- 22:04 (IST)FOUR!Boundary for Gurkeerat Singh, who plays a firm glorious shot to deep extra cover, timing the shot superbly.
- 21:56 (IST)WICKET! Devdutt Padikkal run out (Pat Cummins) 25 (17)Devdutt Padikkal departs for 25 runs off 17 deliveries, following some miscommunication with Gurkeerat Singh, as Pat Cummins fired in a quick throw. Virat Kohli is the new man in.
Lockie Ferguson comes into the attack and gets the wicket of Finch. This is followed by a run-out and Padikkal departs.#RCB two down with 46 runs on the board.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/CjI1PDSot8— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 21, 2020
- 21:53 (IST)WICKET! Aaron Finch c Dinesh Karthik b Lockie Ferguson 16 (21)Aaron Finch departs for 16 runs off 21 deliveries, as the Australian opener gets a thick outside edge down to the keeper, following a good length delivery bowled outside off. Gurkeerat Singh is the new man in.
- 21:51 (IST)RCB in the driver's seat at the end of the powerplayRCB 44/0 after 6 overs, with the Bangalore-based franchise completely in control of the chase at this stage. Padikkal has been the more aggressive opener, looking to score when provided an opportunity.
- 21:48 (IST)FOUR!Third boundary of the innings for Devdutt Padikkal, who beats the fielder with a deft cut off a short delivery, with the ball directed square of the wicket.
- 21:45 (IST)FOUR!Second boundary of the innings for Aaron Finch, who walks down the crease directing the ball in the gap at backward square leg.
- 21:40 (IST)FOUR!Boundary for Aaron Finch, who gets the ball down to the fine leg fence astutely.
- 21:39 (IST)FOUR!Another delightful boundary by Devdutt Padikkal who slices a quick and full delivery from Prasidh Krishna over mid-off.
- 21:35 (IST)FOUR!Boundary for Devdutt Padikkal who directs a pitched up delivery from Pat Cummins inside-out over long-off.
- 21:33 (IST)Steady start for RCBRCB have scored 8 runs off the opening two overs of the second innings. Pat Cummins opened the bowling for KKR, conceding just two runs with two legbyes. The second over was bowled by Prasidh Krishna, who conceded four runs.
- 21:09 (IST)RCB need 85 runs to winRCB need 85 runs to win the match, after restricting KKR to 84/8 in 20 overs. Kuldeep Yadav was run-out off the final delivery of the innings, following a quick throw by Gurkeerat Singh with Chris Morris maintaining his composure.
Brilliant bowling effort by #RCB restricts #KKR to a total of 84/8 (Siraj 3/8, Chahal 2/15).#RCB need 85 runs to win.
- 21:07 (IST)FOUR!Boundary for Kuldeep Yadav, who makes room and smashes the ball through mid-wicket astutely.
- 21:05 (IST)Siraj finishes his brilliant spell on an excellent noteSiraj has ended his spell of four overs with eight runs conceded while picking three wickets. The pacer conceded just six runs off the 19th over of the innings, making his presence felt. Siraj further became the first bowler to bowl two maiden overs in an IPL match, during the course of this spell.
- 20:54 (IST)FOUR!Boundary for Lockie Ferguson who gets a thick outside edge, with the ball flying in the gap between keeper and slip.
- 20:53 (IST)WICKET! Eoin Morgan c Gurkeerat Singh b Washington Sundar 30 (34)Eoin Morgan departs after attempting to smash a short of good length delivery on the leg-side by failing to get some proper contact, offering an easy catch to Gurkeerat Singh at deep mid-wicket. Lockie Ferguson is the new man in.
- 20:51 (IST)FOUR!Boundary for Eoin Morgan who sweeps the delivery bowled wide of off-stump, in the gap between deep square and deep mid-wicket.
- 20:46 (IST)KKR cross 50-run markMuch-needed boundary by Eoin Morgan, who directs the ball to deep mid-wicket helping KKR cross the 50-run mark. KKR 52/6 after 15 overs
- 20:37 (IST)WICKET! Pat Cummins c Devdutt Padikkal b Yuzvendra Chahal 4 (17)Yuzvendra Chahal gets his second wicket of the innings accounting for the dismissal of Pat Cummins for just 4. Cummins attempted a loft over extra cover following a teasing legbreak bowled outside off-stump, chipping the ball off the toe-end to Devdutt Padikkal at long-off. Kuldeep Yadav is the new man in.
- 20:33 (IST)Chahal and Sundar continue to impressChahal concedes just three runs off his next over as well, with Washington Sundar bowling a maiden. KKR are in deep trouble, with the 100-run mark seeming to be under threat.
- 20:28 (IST)KKR continue to struggle with 10 overs left in the inningsKKR 36/5 after 10 overs, with Pat Cummins and Eoin Morgan at the crease. Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar have been introduced into the attack, with the duo conceding just 3 runs apiece off their opening overs.
- 20:19 (IST)WICKET! Dinesh Karthik lbw Yuzvendra Chahal 4 (14)Dinesh Karthik departs for four runs off 14 deliveries, following a googly which went on to hit the batsman on the pads. The shout for lbw was initially turned down, before being overturned following a DRS review. Pat Cummins is the new man in.
- 20:14 (IST)SIX!Eoin Morgan gets his first six of the innings following a short delivery, which he pulled beautifully to clear the fielder in the deep.
- 20:10 (IST)Six runs off Isuru Udana's opening over of the spellSix runs off Udana's opening over with the RCB fielding as tight as ever. KKR 23/4 after 7 overs
- 20:06 (IST)FOUR!Boundary for Eoin Morgan down to extra cover, as he directs a full delivery bowled outside off down to the fence.
- 20:04 (IST)KKR in deep trouble at the end of powerplayKKR are in deep trouble at the end of the powerplay, having scored just 17 runs for the loss of four wickets. Some brilliant fielding by the RCB players, with Mohammed Siraj conceding just two runs off three overs, having picked three wickets so far. KKR 17/4 after 6 overs
- 19:58 (IST)100 catches in the IPL for AB de VilliersAB de Villiers has completed 100 catches in the IPL. What a fine milestone.
- 19:54 (IST)WICKET! Tom Banton c AB de Villiers b Tom Banton 10 (8)Third wicket of the innings for Mohammed Siraj, following a delivery bowled on a good length with scrambled seam, which Banton attempted to drive, nicking through to the keeper. Eoin Morgan is the new batsman in.
- 19:50 (IST)SIX!Tom Banton follows up the boundary with a six, picking the length of the short ball early, before pulling it over deep square leg with disdain.
- 19:50 (IST)FOUR!Tom Banton gets a boundary following a overpitched delivery on the stumps, which he took full advantage of with a lovely straight drive.
- 19:47 (IST)WICKET! Shubman Gill c Chris Morris b Navdeep Saini 1 (6)Shocking start for KKR as Shubman Gill departs for 1 run off 6 deliveries. Gill attempted to pull a short bowled outside off at 140.7kph without being in control of the short, with Chris Morris completing an easy catch. Dinesh Karthik is the new man in.
- 19:43 (IST)WICKET! Nitish Rana b Mohammed Siraj 0 (1)Nitish Rana departs for a duck following an inswinger from Mohammed Siraj, which the batsman attempted to push into the off-side rashly. Tom Banton is the new man in.
Two in two for Siraj.
- 19:39 (IST)WICKET! Rahul Tripathi c AB de Villiers b Mohammed Siraj 1 (4)Early breakthrough for RCB as Rahul Tripathi is dismissed for 1, having induced an edge to wicketkeeper AB de Villiers. Tripathi attempted to guide the gentle outswinger towards third man, without proper control resulting in an edge. Nitish Rana is the new man in.
- 19:36 (IST)Fine start by Chris MorrisChris Morris concedes just three runs off the opening over, with both batsmen off the mark. KKR 3/0 after 1 over