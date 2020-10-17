Story ProgressBack to home
DC vs CSK IPL 2020 Match Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings Look To Maintain Winning Momentum Against Delhi Capitals
DC vs CSK IPL Live Score 2020: Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings are placed on the second and sixth spots on the points table respectively.
DC vs CSK IPL 2020 Score: Delhi Capitals will look to register their 2nd win against Chennai Super Kings.© BCCI/IPL
Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 34th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. DC have won six games out of eight in comparison to CSK who have recorded just three victories in the same number of matches. Both teams have emerged victorious in their previous league clashes, with the Delhi-based franchise beating Rajasthan Royals and the MS Dhoni-led side defeating SunRisers Hyderabad. Dhoni needs to complete only one dismissal to register 150 IPL dismissals, with Ambati Rayadu requiring 8 runs to complete 3500 IPL runs. An exciting match is certainly on the cards. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 18:30 (IST)Top IPL 2020 Fantasy picks for DC vs CSK matchWith Rishabh Pant all but out due to an injury, MS Dhoni should be a sure-shot selection for the wicketkeeper's role in your IPL Fantasy XI. Kagiso Rabada, Shikhar Dhawan and Sam Curran further present some interesting options.
- 18:23 (IST)WelcomeHello and welcome to our live coverage of the 34th match of IPL 2020 between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) which will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
