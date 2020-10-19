CSK vs RR IPL 2020 Match Live Updates: Former IPL Champions In A Fight For Survival
CSK vs RR IPL live score 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals is a game between the bottom-two teams in the table that are aiming for a top-four finish.
The two bottom-placed teams face off in Abu Dhabi for Match No. 37 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 as the seventh-placed Chennai Super Kings take on the bottom-of-the-table Rajasthan Royals. Both teams come into this game after tasting defeat in their respective last outings and are deperate to get some headway into the tournament and get closer to a spot in the top four. With six points each from three wins out of the nine games they have played thus far, CSK and RR's chances are now limited. They would look to treat every game from hereon as a potential knockout, and this is where the ability to play under pressure of the likes of MS Dhoni, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Steven Smith, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer will be tested. With seasoned international stars as well as young Indian talent, CSK and RR have plenty to play for even though this hasn't been a great season for them thus far. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Match 37, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 19, 2020
- 18:18 (IST)CSK are leaving no stones unturned in their bid for a comeback
- 18:05 (IST)No. 7 vs No. 8 – The PreviewNo. 7 vs No. 8.It doesn't read well, does it? Well, Kings XI Punjab had been the bottom-placed side for the longest time this IPL and they kept themselves inspired enough to pull off a thriller last night against Mumbai Indians – a match that took two Super Overs to reach a result.Both CSK (placed seventh on the table) and the bottom-placed RR will look for inspiration from KXIP's effort last night to try and get their campaign back on track.Here is the preview of a match both teams absolutely must win.
- 18:00 (IST)When the going gets tough, the tough get goingMS Dhoni and his men would do well to abide by this mantra tonight
- 17:54 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Match No. 37 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals.