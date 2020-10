The two bottom-placed teams face off in Abu Dhabi for Match No. 37 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 as the seventh-placed Chennai Super Kings take on the bottom-of-the-table Rajasthan Royals. Both teams come into this game after tasting defeat in their respective last outings and are deperate to get some headway into the tournament and get closer to a spot in the top four. With six points each from three wins out of the nine games they have played thus far, CSK and RR's chances are now limited. They would look to treat every game from hereon as a potential knockout, and this is where the ability to play under pressure of the likes of MS Dhoni, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Steven Smith, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer will be tested. With seasoned international stars as well as young Indian talent, CSK and RR have plenty to play for even though this hasn't been a great season for them thus far. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2020 Match 37 Live Scores And Updates Between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, Straight From The Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi