CSK vs MI IPL 2020 Match Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings Look To Keep Playoffs Dream Alive Against Mumbai Indians
CSK vs MI IPL live score 2020: Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are placed on the eighth and third spots on the points table respectively.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 41st match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium. MI have won six games out of a total nine matches so far. CSK on the other hand, have recorded just three wins in 10 clashes. Both the teams registered a defeat in their previous league matches. While MI were defeated by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in a historic tie, Rajasthan Royals emerged victorious against CSK. There are a few approaching milestones for players of both sides. MS Dhoni requires six catches to complete 100 IPL catches for CSK, with Jasprit Bumrah needing three wickets to complete a century of dismissals in the tournament. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Match 41 Live Score Updates Between Chennai Super Kings And Mumbai Indians, Straight From The Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Match 41, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 23, 2020
- 18:14 (IST)Top Fantasy PicksQuinton de Kock has been simply sensational lately for the Mumbai Indians (MI), with exceptional performances. De Kock will be a reliable option with the bat, along with some extra points from his tidy wicketkeeping. The South African will be a handy addition to your fantasy side.All-rounders Kieron Pollard and Sam Curran will further be quality options with their ability to smack the ball into the stands, and effective bowling performances.
- 18:00 (IST)Hello!Welcome to our live coverage of the 41st match of IPL 2020 between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, which will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
