Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 41st match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium. MI have won six games out of a total nine matches so far. CSK on the other hand, have recorded just three wins in 10 clashes. Both the teams registered a defeat in their previous league matches. While MI were defeated by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in a historic tie, Rajasthan Royals emerged victorious against CSK. There are a few approaching milestones for players of both sides. MS Dhoni requires six catches to complete 100 IPL catches for CSK, with Jasprit Bumrah needing three wickets to complete a century of dismissals in the tournament. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2020 Match 41 Live Score Updates Between Chennai Super Kings And Mumbai Indians, Straight From The Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah