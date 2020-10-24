Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both teams won their previous league tie, with KXIP defeating DC and SRH emerging victorious against Rajasthan Royals (RR). The Punjab-based franchise will look to record their fourth successive win, after defeating DC, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in the previous three matches. Both teams enjoy a similar record at the venue, with KXIP recording four wins in seven matches, in comparison to five wins for SRH in eight ties. (LIVE SCORECARD)

