Story ProgressBack to home
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 Score Live Updates: Kings XI Punjab, SunRisers Hyderabad Face Off In Must-Win Clash
KXIP vs SRH Live Match Score Updates: Kings XI Punjab and SunRisers Hyderabad are placed sixth and seventh on the points table respectively.
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 Score: Kings XI Punjab will look to get their revenge against SunRisers Hyderabad.© BCCI/IPL
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both teams won their previous league tie, with KXIP defeating DC and SRH emerging victorious against Rajasthan Royals (RR). The Punjab-based franchise will look to record their fourth successive win, after defeating DC, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in the previous three matches. Both teams enjoy a similar record at the venue, with KXIP recording four wins in seven matches, in comparison to five wins for SRH in eight ties. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Match 43 Live Score Updates Between Kings XI Punjab vs SunRisers Hyderabad, Straight From Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Match 43, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 24, 2020
Match Yet To Begin
KXIP
SRH
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
% chance to win
KXIP 53%
SRH 47%
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL 2020, check out the IPL Schedule for 2020 and Indian Premier League (IPL) Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.