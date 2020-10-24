Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will take on SunRisers Hyderabad in the 43rd match of IPL 2020. The match will start at 7.30 PM, being the second tie of the Saturday double-header. The contest will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both teams registered wins in their previous league matches. KXIP defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by five wickets, after being handed a target of 165 runs, to remain alive in the race for the playoffs. Similarly, SRH emerged victorious by a margin of eight wickets against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday in a vital match. Manish Pandey smashed an unbeaten 83 off 47 balls, in an innings comprising of four boundaries and eight sixes to ensure a smooth chase. Pandey's return to form will be a boost for SRH, considering the impact he is capable of having on a game.

When is the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2020 match?

The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2020 match will take place on Saturday, October 24.

What time will the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2020 match begin?

The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2020 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2020 match be played?

The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2020 match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Where to watch live streaming of the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2020 match?

The live streaming of the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2020 match will be available on Disney+Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2020 match?

The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2020 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network.

