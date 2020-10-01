KXIP vs MI IPL 2020 Match Live Updates: Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians Seek Redemption, Look To Get Back To Winning Ways
IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score Updates: Both the teams suffered a defeat in their previous league encounters.
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) take on defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 13th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Both the teams have suffered a defeat in their previous league encounters. Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated KXIP by four wickets, completing a record chase of 224. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) similarly beat MI in a clash which went down to a Super Over. A win on Thursday will help one of the sides snap their losing streak and get back to winning ways. KXIP openers Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul have been key performers for KXIP and will be looking to make their presence felt against MI. The Mumbai-based franchise will be optimistic of a strong performance from skipper Rohit Sharma and wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan who smashed 99 in their previous match. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Live Score Between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Match 13, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 01, 2020
- 18:17 (IST)Can Mayank Agarwal maintain his good form against Jasprit Bumrah?Agarwal has scored 221 runs in three matches in IPL 2020 with one century and a fifty, at a strike rate of 170.00. Can he continue scoring in such an impressive manner against Jasprit Bumrah, who is capable of winning matches singlehandedly on his day.
- 18:12 (IST)MI enjoy slender advantage over KXIP in terms of head to headMumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab have faced each other 24 times in the IPL. MI have won 13 times with KXIP notching 11 wins.
- 18:07 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 13th match of IPL 2020. Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI), with both teams suffering a defeat in their previous league match.