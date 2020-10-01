Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) take on defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 13th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Both the teams have suffered a defeat in their previous league encounters. Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated KXIP by four wickets, completing a record chase of 224. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) similarly beat MI in a clash which went down to a Super Over. A win on Thursday will help one of the sides snap their losing streak and get back to winning ways. KXIP openers Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul have been key performers for KXIP and will be looking to make their presence felt against MI. The Mumbai-based franchise will be optimistic of a strong performance from skipper Rohit Sharma and wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan who smashed 99 in their previous match. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2020 Live Score Between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi