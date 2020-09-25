Virat Kohli is one of the best fielders in world cricket, and rarely is he seen misfielding, forget dropping catches. But the way the year 2020 has been, it seems anything is possible and the impossible did happen in the KXIP vs RCB match. The IPL 2020 encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday will be best remembered for KL Rahul's record IPL century, but Virat Kohli dropping two sitters will be something that will take some forgetting. Fans on social media were left in disbelief, many flooding Twitter to come up with some rather funny memes.

Here is the video of Virat Kohli dropping two catches, on both occasions off KL Rahul, which allowed the KXIP skipper to score a scintillating century.

It's a rare occurrence that Virat Kohli is trolled on social media.

#ViratKohli

Me in whole year vs. Me in exam pic.twitter.com/4qzv5b0iqV — sunny singh (@sunnysingg9221) September 24, 2020

Virat Kohli being overly nice to KL Rahul today#KXIPvRCB pic.twitter.com/R8owEvERoO — Ankur (@TheSinghAnkur) September 24, 2020

He posted it few days back

Lumber one fielder#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/zSwUEb4Cki — Asad Abdullah (@asad_qureshi258) September 24, 2020

KL Rahul's catch was dropped by Virat Kohli when he was at 83.



KL Rahul's final score - 132 Runs



Difference - 132 - 83 = 49 Runs#KXIPvsRCB pic.twitter.com/Zbc912nMkl — A $ H W I K K (@ImAsh045) September 24, 2020

Everyone trolling Umesh Yadav, meanwhile Virat Kohli who missed simple catch...... pic.twitter.com/3S97ePtHow — thebadassdoc (@thebadass_doc) September 24, 2020

Virat kohli drop 2 catches but everyone is criticizing Umesh Yadav



meanwhile umesh yadav : pic.twitter.com/33N71r2WjA — Bhupendra (@_bhupendraj) September 24, 2020

After the match, Virat Kohli admitted his mistakes had cost the team "about 30-40 runs".

"I think we were pretty good in the middle phase with the ball. I have to stand in front and take the brunt of it," Kohli said after RCB's big loss.

"Cost about 30-40 runs," rued the RCB skipper. "If we'd restricted them at 180, we wouldn't have felt pressure to go from ball one.

"There are days when you have these kind of things happen. Just have to accept them," he said.

RCB's massive 97-run loss meant they had lost for the first time this season, following a win over SunRisers Hyderabad in their opening match.

RCB and Virat Kohli will look to bounce back in their next match, but it will be easier said than done as they face defending champions Mumbai Indians on Monday in Dubai.