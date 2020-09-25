IPL 2020: Virat Kohli's Dropped Catches vs KXIP Unleash Flood Of Memes. Watch
IPL 2020: Virat Kohli floored two easy catches off KL Rahul as Royal Challengers Bangalore were decimated by Kings XI Punjab.
Virat Kohli dropped two catches in the match against Kings XI Punjab
Both catches Virat Kohli dropped were off off KL Rahul
KL Rahul smashed an unbeaten 132 as KXIP beat RCB by 97 runs
Virat Kohli is one of the best fielders in world cricket, and rarely is he seen misfielding, forget dropping catches. But the way the year 2020 has been, it seems anything is possible and the impossible did happen in the KXIP vs RCB match. The IPL 2020 encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday will be best remembered for KL Rahul's record IPL century, but Virat Kohli dropping two sitters will be something that will take some forgetting. Fans on social media were left in disbelief, many flooding Twitter to come up with some rather funny memes.
Here is the video of Virat Kohli dropping two catches, on both occasions off KL Rahul, which allowed the KXIP skipper to score a scintillating century.
What? Two catches dropped by Virat Kohli @imVkohli— Captain Vyom (@Xcaptain_vyom) September 24, 2020
in #ipl #KXIP vs #RCB pic.twitter.com/aq4CZ7BO3I
It's a rare occurrence that Virat Kohli is trolled on social media.
#ViratKohli— sunny singh (@sunnysingg9221) September 24, 2020
Me in whole year vs. Me in exam pic.twitter.com/4qzv5b0iqV
Virat Kohli being overly nice to KL Rahul today#KXIPvRCB pic.twitter.com/R8owEvERoO— Ankur (@TheSinghAnkur) September 24, 2020
He posted it few days back— Asad Abdullah (@asad_qureshi258) September 24, 2020
Lumber one fielder#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/zSwUEb4Cki
#ViratKohli in today's match#rcbvskxip pic.twitter.com/f7WR5QyYCK— Biraj Marandi (@bbrbiraj) September 24, 2020
KL Rahul's catch was dropped by Virat Kohli when he was at 83.— A $ H W I K K (@ImAsh045) September 24, 2020
KL Rahul's final score - 132 Runs
Difference - 132 - 83 = 49 Runs#KXIPvsRCB pic.twitter.com/Zbc912nMkl
Everyone trolling Umesh Yadav, meanwhile Virat Kohli who missed simple catch...... pic.twitter.com/3S97ePtHow— thebadassdoc (@thebadass_doc) September 24, 2020
Virat kohli drop 2 catches but everyone is criticizing Umesh Yadav— Bhupendra (@_bhupendraj) September 24, 2020
meanwhile umesh yadav : pic.twitter.com/33N71r2WjA
After the match, Virat Kohli admitted his mistakes had cost the team "about 30-40 runs".
"I think we were pretty good in the middle phase with the ball. I have to stand in front and take the brunt of it," Kohli said after RCB's big loss.
"Cost about 30-40 runs," rued the RCB skipper. "If we'd restricted them at 180, we wouldn't have felt pressure to go from ball one.
"There are days when you have these kind of things happen. Just have to accept them," he said.
RCB's massive 97-run loss meant they had lost for the first time this season, following a win over SunRisers Hyderabad in their opening match.
RCB and Virat Kohli will look to bounce back in their next match, but it will be easier said than done as they face defending champions Mumbai Indians on Monday in Dubai.