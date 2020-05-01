Royal Challengers Bangalore's Indian contingent, including captain Virat Kohli had reached Dubai on Friday for the IPL 2020. A day later they were joined by the South African trio of AB de Villiers, Chris Morris and Dale Steyn. As per reports, all the players will be quarantining in their hotel rooms and undergo multiple Covid-19 tests over 6 days before starting their preparations for the IPL 2020. However, RCB skipper Virat Kohli is already gearing up for the tournament, whilst in his hotel room, posting a picture of him sweating it out.

Virat Kohli had shared a picture on his Instagram story, writing "Keep putting in the work".

Later, RCB shared the same picture on their official Twitter handle, captioning it "No days off for Captain Kohli!"

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be looking to break their IPL jinx and get their hands on the coveted trophy for the first time. RCB have twice reached the final but have been unable to cross the final hurdle.

With the tournament in its entirety being played in the UAE this year, RCB have a golden chance to break their IPL duck. With no home advantage for any of the teams, and uncertainty around how the wickets would play, past performances will have little bearing going into the tournament.

IPL 2020 matches will be played across three venues in the UAE -- Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai -- over a period of 53 days.

This is not the first time that the UAE will host the tournament, with the IPL held partially in the nation during the 2014 edition, due to the general elections in India.