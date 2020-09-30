Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 fixture on September 30. The match will be held at United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Dubai International Stadium. RR will look to build on their winning run, after registering victories in both their matches. They defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 16 runs, followed by a four-wicket victory over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). Meanwhile, KKR have lost a fixture and won one. They lost to Mumbai Indians (MI) by 49 runs and defeated SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets.

When is the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)?

The IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take place on September 30, Wednesday.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) be played?

The IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)?

The IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)?

The live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.