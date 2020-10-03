SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) jumped up to the fourth spot on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 points table after securing a seven-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. With two wins from four matches, SRH are now level with five other teams; Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore with four points next to their name. Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Hyderabad secure the top four spots respectively thanks to their superior net run rate. For CSK, their poor run in this year's IPL continues as they stay at the bottom of the table after failing to chase down a target of 165 runs.

With three back-to-back big knocks to his name, Faf du Plessis had the chance to dethrone Mayank Agarwal at the top in the race of Orange cap and become the leading run scorer in the tournament but he perished after scoring 22 runs.

Mayank Agarwal keeps the Orange cap with 246 runs from four matches and behind him is his Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul who has 239 runs from four matches.

Du Plessis is third on the list, having scored 195 runs from four outings in this season.

The Purple cap remains with Mohammed Shami who has eight wickets to his name in IPL 2020 so far.

Deepak Chahar did pick up two wickets and he climbed to eighth place in list of bowlers with most wickets this year.

Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Sam Curran and Piyush Chawla have all picked up five wickets each in the IPL 2020 so far.