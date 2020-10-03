In the 16th Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match of the season, Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. DC began their new campaign with a Super Over win over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), followed by a 44-run victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and 15-run defeat to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). KKR started their new season with a 49-run defeat to Mumbai Indians (MI), followed by a seven-wicket win over SRH and a 37-run win against Rajasthan Royals (RR). The Shreyas Iyer-led team are currently second in the IPL Points Table, followed by KKR, who are third.

When is the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take place on October 3.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) be played?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)?

Promoted

The live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)