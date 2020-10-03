IPL 2020, DC vs KKR: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
DC vs KKR IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming Details: Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the second match on Saturday.
Highlights
-
DC take on KKR in the second match on Saturday
-
Delhi Capitals are curently second in IPL Points Table
-
KKR have same number of points as DC but an inferior net run-rate
In the 16th Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match of the season, Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. DC began their new campaign with a Super Over win over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), followed by a 44-run victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and 15-run defeat to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). KKR started their new season with a 49-run defeat to Mumbai Indians (MI), followed by a seven-wicket win over SRH and a 37-run win against Rajasthan Royals (RR). The Shreyas Iyer-led team are currently second in the IPL Points Table, followed by KKR, who are third.
When is the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)?
The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take place on October 3.
Where will the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) be played?
The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
What time will the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) begin?
The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)?
The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)?
Promoted
The live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on sports.ndtv.com.
(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)