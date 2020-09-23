Kolkata Knight Riders will begin their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 campaign as they take on Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to extend her wishes ahead of KKR's IPL 2020 campaign opener against Mumbai Indians. "'Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo' has already been India's spirit in 2020, fighting crises without breaking a sweat. Another set of champions hit the field today, trying to bring joy to every home. My best wishes to @KKRiders & dearest @iamsrk as they begin their IPL campaign.#KKRHaiTaiyaar," Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

Despite having some of the best T20 cricketers in their squad like Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, KKR failed to qualify for the play-offs last season.

The Kolkata-based spent a lot of money to strengthen their bowling department by roping in Australia's Pat Cummings for Rs 15.5 crore.

For Mumbai Indians, a defeat in the tournament opener against Chennai Super Kings must have hampered their confidence going in to the game against a balanced KKR side.

The Rohit Sharma-led side has a poor record in the United Arab Emirates, losing six matches in as many games.

The defending champions will be hoping to turn around their fortunes quickly and get back to winning ways.

On the other hand, KKR will look to improve their overall record against Mumbai.

Kolkata have two IPL titles to their name but when it comes to facing Mumbai, KKR have won just six games out of 25 in the IPL.