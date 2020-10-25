Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Varun Chakravarthy has set his eyes on the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy after guiding his team to an impressive win over Delhi Capitals. Delhi Capitals failed to chase a total of 195 as the side was restricted to 135/9, handing KKR a win by 59 runs on Saturday. For KKR, Chakravarthy was the standout bowler as he finished with figures of 5-20. With this win, KKR has put themselves ahead in the race for a playoff spot. The side now has 12 points from 11 matches and is placed in the fourth position.

"The next challenge is to get into the playoffs and lift the cup for KKR," Chakravarthy told Dinesh Karthik in a video posted by iplt20.com.

During the match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on October 7, Chakravarthy had bowled opponents' skipper MS Dhoni. Recalling the wicket, Chakravarthy said it was a "surreal" experience and he will cherish that moment.

Promoted

"It felt very surreal. I was a net bowler and before that, I used to go to Chepauk stadium to see the matches. To take the wicket of Dhoni was surreal and I will definitely cherish that moment in my life," he said.

Chakravarthy is also happy to play alongside Karthik and said: "It feels great to play alongside DK as I started by wicket-keeping because of DK. So, it feels great to be standing next to him. I have huge respect for him for what he has done for Tamil Nadu and India. I feel privileged to play under him."