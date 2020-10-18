Both SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to bounce back from the two consecutive losses that they have faced in their respective last two outings. While KKR were humbled by Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, SRH lost to Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. However, both teams have had plenty of positives to take from those games in terms of individual players rising up to the challenge and will look for an all-round effort to get their campaign back on track.

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

David Warner: Captain Warner has been the most consistent scorer for SRH so far in the season and has two fifties and five 30-plus scores in eight innings. His partnership with Jonny Bairstow has been crucial to SRH's fortunes and the duo would look to give their team yet another good start. Warner has 284 runs so far at 35.50 and a strike rate of 121.88.

Jonny Bairstow: Warner's opening partner had a lean first few matches before roaring back to form with a 97 against Kings XI Punjab. However, with only one more half-century from eight matches SRH would hope the best of the destructive English batsman is yet to come. Bairstow too would look to bring his ‘A' game to the table and add to his tally of 280 runs this season.

Rashid Khan: The wily leg-spinner was taken for three fours in an over at the death by Rahul Tewatia in the game against Rajasthan Royals, but the Afghanistan star made a comeback, albeit with the bat, against CSK by keeping SRH in the match until the final few balls, scoring 14 off just eight balls with a four and a six. With 10 wickets from eight matches at a miserly economy rate of 5.34, Rashid remains threatening as ever and KKR would be wary of him.

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

Shubman Gill: The most consistent performer with the bat for KKR, Gill has 275 runs from eight games at 39.28 with two fifties. He hit an unbeaten 70 – his highest score in IPL 2020 so far – the last time he played against SRH and would look to better that performance in their second clash. Slotted at the top of the order, Gill may look to play the anchor and bat through the innings.

Promoted

Eoin Morgan: New captain Morgan had a tough start to his captaincy stint as KKR were humbled by Mumbai in Abu Dhabi. However, he remained unbeaten on 39 off 29 to help his side recover from a middle-order collapse and put 148 on the board. He will have to do better than that this time as KKR found out that 148 was well under par.

Pat Cummins: Bowling has been a problem for KKR this season as none of their bowlers feature in the top 20 wickets takers thus far. Cummins, bought for a whopping Rs. 15.50 crore has just two wickets to show but with an unbeaten half-century in the last match, he showed his potential as an all-rounder. Cummins remained not out on 53 off just 36 balls and added 87 runs with Morgan for the fifth wicket. KKR would hope that batting form would rub off on his bowling for once.