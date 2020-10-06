Contrary to popular perception, Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday let go of a chance to run out opponent Aaron Finch at the non-striker's end in Delhi Capitals' match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday in Dubai. Chasing 197, RCB needed a good start from openers Finch and Devdutt Padikkal. Ashwin was introduced into the attack in the third over of the innings and on the fourth ball of the over Ashwin ran into his delivery stride, rolled his arm over but did not deliver the ball as he had seen non-striker Finch walking out of his crease.

Ashwin stopped before releasing the ball and warned Finch to stay in his crease.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) off spinner has a history of ‘Mankading' batsmen – he had run out Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler at the non-striker's end in IPL 2019, a move that had created some controversy.

Ahead of the season, DC coach Ricky Ponting had warned that ‘Mankading' would be an absolute no-no at the franchise he coaches. Moreover, Ponting and Ashwin had spoken about the controversial mode of dismissal.

Later, Ashwin had revealed the contents of the chat he had with Ponting where the latter suggested a 10-run penalty for the side whose batsman tries to steal ground, a tactic Ponting termed as “cheating.”

However on Monday evening Ashwin stopped short of executing the dismissal, which is in the laws of the game, perhaps as a result of his conversation with Ponting.

Ashwin got the batsman at the other end, though, in the same over as Padikkal holed out to Marcus Stoinis in the deep at mid-wicket.