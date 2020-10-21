Nicholas Pooran's fantastic knock in Kings XI Punjab's (KXIP) win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 received plenty of attention, with Sachin Tendulkar taking to Twitter to speak highly of him. Comparing him to JP Duminy, Tendulkar pointed out his clean striking of the ball and praised his stance. He said, "Some power-packed shots played by @nicholas_47. What a clean striker of the ball he has been. His stance and backlift reminds me of @jpduminy21. #KXIPvDC #IPL2020."

What a clean striker of the ball he has been. His stance and backlift reminds me of @jpduminy21.#KXIPvDC #IPL2020 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 20, 2020

The 25-year-old slammed 53 runs from 28 balls - a strike rate of 189.29 - during his side's chase of 165 runs. He hit six fours and three sixes before getting dismissed by Kagiso Rabada.

In the ongoing IPL season in the United Arab Emirates, Pooran has scored 295 runs from 10 matches at a strike rate of 183.22. He has registered a high score of 77 runs and he has hit two fifties, 21 fours and 22 sixes.

After winning the toss Delhi finished on 164 for 5, a score Punjab overhauled in 19 overs with five wickets in hand. It was an all-round effort by KXIP as Mohammed Shami contributed with the ball, grabbing two wickets in four overs and conceding only 28 runs.

Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell put on a show in the middle order, scoring 32 runs from 24 balls.

Duminy is a former South African all-rounder. He retired from all forms of cricket in July 2019. In the IPL, he has represented Mumbai Indians (MI), Deccan Charges, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals).