KXIP vs DC IPL 2020 Match Live Updates: Kings XI Punjab Lose 2 Wickets In An Over As Delhi Capitals Take Upper Hand
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have lost the crucial early wickets in their chase against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 38 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, at the Dubai International Stadium, in Dubai. DC initially won the toss and elected to bat. Delhi also set a target of 165 runs. Shikhar Dhawan scored an unbeaten 106-run knock. He also became the first player to register back-to-back tons in the IPL. KL Rahul's team are currently on a winning run, having grabbed victories in their last two matches. Meanwhile, DC have also won their last two matches. Shreyas Iyer's team have been dominant this season, currently occupying the top spot in the eight-team table. Punjab are seventh in the standings, although they cemented their name in the race for the Orange and Purple Caps. Delhi will be hoping Kagiso Rabada builds on his fiery form, meanwhile Rahul and Mayank Agarwal will once again be crucial to their side's ambitions. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Match 38, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 20, 2020
- 22:08 (IST)FOUR!Deshpande sends a short delivery. Pooran gets a thick inside edge, and it goes past Pant for a four!
- 22:07 (IST)SIX!Deshpande goes short. Pooran sends it over deep square for a six!
- 22:04 (IST)One run, Kings XI Punjab need 93 from 72 ballsAshwin sends a carrom ball. Maxwell hits it into the leg side for a single. KXIP need 93 from 72 balls.
- 22:02 (IST)FOUR!Ashwin sends a short delivery. Pooran cuts it past deep cover for a four!
- 21:58 (IST)OUT! Mayank Agarwal run out (Ashwin/Pant) 5(9)Mayank is livid with Pooran. He was caught ball watching though!Pooran sends Ashwin's delivery wide off him and goes for a single. He calls for it, but Mayank doesn't respond at first, and goes for it too late. Ashwin does enough to throw it to the keeper's end.In comes, Glenn Maxwell.
- 21:53 (IST)FOUR!Nicholas Pooran starts with a bang!Ashwin overpitches his delivery. Pooran sends it past extra cover for a four! He made it look so easy!
- 21:52 (IST)OUT! Chris Gayle b Ashwin 29(13)Gayle goes for the fifth time to Ashwin.Ashwin sends it slow and it dips, on off. Simply beautiful! Gayle tries to slog sweep it, but gets beaten in the air itself, and it hits the stumps.In comes, Nicholas Pooran.
- 21:49 (IST)One run, 26 runs from the fifth over!Deshpande goes slow again. Gayle pulls it to deep square leg for a single. 26 runs from this over!
- 21:48 (IST)SIX!Deshpande sends it slow again. Gayle pulls it over mid-on for a flat six, and it directly hits the camera!
- 21:48 (IST)FOUR!!Deshpande sends it short again, outside off. Gayle gets enough to send it clear off the infield on the off side for a four!
- 21:47 (IST)SIX!!Deshpande goes short again, and bounces it higher than the waist. Gayle pulls it over midwicket for a six!
- 21:46 (IST)FOUR AGAIN!Deshpande sends his short delivery down the leg side. Gayle hits it wide of the fielder at short fine leg for a four!
- 21:45 (IST)FOUR!Deshpande sends a short delivery, outside off. Gayle sends it through cover for a four! EXCELLENT TIMING!
- 21:40 (IST)One runPatel sends it full, outside off. Mayank sends it to long-off for a single. KXIP are 19/1 after three overs.Good over by Patel, as he concedes only six runs, and grabs a wicket.
- 21:36 (IST)OUT! KL Rahul c Sams b Patel 15(11)A rare one by Rahul!Patel sent a slow delivery, and gives some drop to it. Rahul gets it on off the inside half of his bat. It goes for a catch to mid-on.In comes, Chris Gayle.
- 21:31 (IST)One runRabada sends a short delivery. Mayank sends it to fine leg for a single.
- 21:27 (IST)SIX!Rahul punishes Sams for his mistake and smashes this free hit for a huge six!Sams sends a slower delivery, on a half-volley. Rahul sends it over long-off for a six!
- 21:25 (IST)The action resumes!KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal walk into the pitch to open the innings for KXIP. Daniel Sams will bowl the first over for DC. The target set by DC is 165 runs.
- 21:10 (IST)OUT! Shimron Hetmyer b Mohammed Shami 10(6), Delhi Capitals set 165-run targetShami sends a perfect yorker to wrap up the first innigs. Gets the stumps and dismisses Hetmyer. DC finish at 164/5, and have set a 165-run target.Dhawan was on fire, scoring 106 runs off 61 balls with 12 fours and 3 sixes.
- 21:04 (IST)SIX! 12 from the 19th over!Arshdeep misses his yorker. Hetmyer goes deep and sends it over long-on for a six! 12 runs from this 19th over. DC are 157/4.
- 21:03 (IST)Two runs, Shikhar Dhawan becomes first player to score back-to-back IPL tonsArshdeep sends it short. Dhawan cuts it past point for two runs, and also reaches his ton. He comes the first player to reach back-to-back IPL hundreds.
- 20:59 (IST)FOUR!Shami sends a delivery, short of a length. Dhawan cuts it wide of square third man for a four!
- 20:57 (IST)OUT! Marcus Stoinis c Agarwal b Shami 9(10)Shami sends a poor yorker. Stoinis tries to go deep, and gets taken aback by the full toss. He gets a thick outside edge, and it flies to Agarwal, who runs to his right from cover.In comes, Shimron Hetmyer.
- 20:49 (IST)SIX!!Ashwin sends a wrong'un. Dhawan slogs it against the turn, and it clears the boundary for a six!
- 20:46 (IST)FOUR!Bishnoi sends a full delivery. Dhawan sends it between deep midwicket and long-on for a four!
- 20:42 (IST)FOUR!Ashwin sends a full delivery. Dhawan slog sweeps it wide of long-on for a four!
- 20:37 (IST)OUT! Rishabh Pant c Agarwal b Maxwell 14(20)Maxwell doesn't give Pant much length. He goes out of the crease, doesn't get enough elevation and it goes for a catch at long-in.In comes, Marcus Stoinis.
- 20:30 (IST)SIX! SHIKHAR DHAWAN REACHES 5000 IPL RUNS!Bishnoi sends a length delivery. Dhawan goes down on a knee and sweeps it over deep square leg for a four! 5000 IPL runs for the opener!
- 20:28 (IST)No runMaxwell beats Pant in the flight of his delivery. Gets an inside edge, hits the pad, goes up, but falls short of Maxwell. After 12 overs, DC are 94/2.
- 20:22 (IST)FOUR!!Bishnoi sends a short delivery. Pant takes his time and sends it wide of the diving fielder in short cover for a four!
- 20:20 (IST)FOUR! BEAUTIFULLY PLAYED!Wonderful batting by Dhawan.Maxwell sends a short, quick delivery, down the far leg side. Dhawan sends this fine for a boundary. FOUR!
- 20:16 (IST)OUT! Shreyas Iyer c Rahul b Ashwin 14(12)Ashwin sent a legbreaker down the leg side. Iyer gets an edge and its enough for Rahul. It would have been a wide, but Iyer's bat prevented that. He will be fuming with himself.In comes, Rishabh Pant.
- 20:14 (IST)One runAshwin sends a wrong'un, angling towards off. Dhawan sends it down to long-off for a single and he reaches his fifty.
- 20:12 (IST)FOUR!Neesham sends a slow ball, down leg side. Dhawan sends it fine of long leg for a four!!
- 20:05 (IST)One runArshdeep sends a shorter delivery. Iyer takes a single. After 6 overs, DC are 53/1.
- 19:58 (IST)FOUR!!Arshdeep sends a bouncer. Dhawan pulls it sqaure for a four!! Good shot!
- 19:56 (IST)FOUR AGAIN!!!Shami sends a short delivery, down the leg side. Dhawan pulls it down the leg side for a four!
- 19:55 (IST)FOURRR!! SHIKHAR DHAWAN IS ON FIRE!!Shami overpitches his delivery. Dhawan confidently sends it over mid-off for a four!
- 19:54 (IST)FOUR!!Shami sends a wide delivery. Dhawan throws his bat and it goes wide off the keeper for a four!
- 19:52 (IST)SIX! Delhi Capitals are 32/1 after 4 overs!Neesham sent a wide length ball. Iyer drove it over extra cover for a six!