Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have lost the crucial early wickets in their chase against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 38 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, at the Dubai International Stadium, in Dubai. DC initially won the toss and elected to bat. Delhi also set a target of 165 runs. Shikhar Dhawan scored an unbeaten 106-run knock. He also became the first player to register back-to-back tons in the IPL. KL Rahul's team are currently on a winning run, having grabbed victories in their last two matches. Meanwhile, DC have also won their last two matches. Shreyas Iyer's team have been dominant this season, currently occupying the top spot in the eight-team table. Punjab are seventh in the standings, although they cemented their name in the race for the Orange and Purple Caps. Delhi will be hoping Kagiso Rabada builds on his fiery form, meanwhile Rahul and Mayank Agarwal will once again be crucial to their side's ambitions. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2020 Match 38 Live Score And Updates Between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals, Straight From The Dubai International Stadium, in Dubai