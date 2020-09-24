The sudden demise of former Australia cricketer and commentator Dean Jones on Thursday has sent the cricket community into a state of shock. Several former cricketers, fans expressed their grief and shock on social media and paid their tributes to the late cricketer. Indian Premier League (IPL) teams Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore, who faced off in Dubai on Thursday evening, also showed their respect for the late cricketer by wearing black arm bands. Captains Virat Kohli and KL Rahul as well as Mayank Agarwal, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Jones passed away in a Mumbai hotel where he was based for his role as a commentator and expert for IPL's broadcaster Star Sports. He was 59.

Jones suffered a major cardiac arrest in the hotel lobby and despite fellow commentator and Australian Brett Lee's efforts to resuscitate Jones by giving him CPR, the Victorian passed away.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr. Dean Mervyn Jones AM. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest,” said Star in a media release.

“We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time. We are in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements,” the release read.

The right-handed batsman played 52 Tests and 164 One-day Internationals for Australia and scored 3631 Test runs and 6068 ODI runs in a career that spanned over 10 years.

Jones worked as a commentator for several channels across the world and was part of Star Sports' cricket commentary feed “Select Dugout.”