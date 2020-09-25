Story ProgressBack to home
IPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs DC: Chennai Super Kings Look To Bounce Back, Face Delhi Capitals In Dubai
IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: CSK will be hoping to turn things around as they take on DC in Dubai after suffering a 16-run defeat against Rajasthan Royals.
IPL 2020 CSK vs DC: Chennai Super Kings enjoy a healthy head-to-head lead over Delhi Capitals in IPL.© BCCI/IPL
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Delhi Capitals in match seven of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai on Friday. CSK are coming into this game after suffering a 16-run defeat against Rajasthan Royals while Delhi Capitals started off their IPL 2020 campaign with a thrilling Super Over win against Kings XI Punjab. Both teams are still searching to find the perfect balance, Delhi Capitals' batting collapsed in their campaign opener while CSK skipper MS Dhoni faced a lot of criticism for coming out to bat at number seven in a 200-plus chase against Rajasthan Royals. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Match 7, Indian Premier League, 2020, Sep 25, 2020
- 18:20 (IST)Players have reached the venue!Players from both the teams have reached the stadium ahead of their crucial encounter.
Enter the Lions... #WhistlePodu #WhistleFromHome #Yellove #CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/oL3ZFJarYD— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 25, 2020
- 18:17 (IST)Debate over Dhoni's batting position!MS Dhoni's decision to push himself down the order chasing a massive total was heavily criticised and it will be interesting to see where does he bat in today's game.
- 18:13 (IST)Form of both teams!Delhi Capitals managed to steal a win from the jaws of defeat against Kings XI Punja, while CSK are coming after sufferings a loss against Rajasthan Royals in their previous match.
- 18:09 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to the live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.
