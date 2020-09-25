Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Delhi Capitals in match seven of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai on Friday. CSK are coming into this game after suffering a 16-run defeat against Rajasthan Royals while Delhi Capitals started off their IPL 2020 campaign with a thrilling Super Over win against Kings XI Punjab. Both teams are still searching to find the perfect balance, Delhi Capitals' batting collapsed in their campaign opener while CSK skipper MS Dhoni faced a lot of criticism for coming out to bat at number seven in a 200-plus chase against Rajasthan Royals. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2020 Live Score Updates Between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Straight From Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE