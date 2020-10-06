SunRisers Hyderabad on Tuesday confirmed that their fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 due to an unspecified injury. The Hyderabad-based outfit announced that he will be replaced by Prithvi Raj Yarra for the remainder of the tournament. Bhuvneshwar had suffered the injury during their game against Chennai Super Kings, which SRH won by seven runs. Bhuvneshwar, a key part of SRH bowling line-up, missed their previous league game against defending champions Mumbai Indians.

