The BCCI on Thursday suspended the IPL title sponsorship deal with Chinese mobile phone company Vivo for the event's upcoming edition amid soaring Sino-India diplomatic tensions. The BCCI sent out a one-line statement without giving any details to say that Vivo will not be associated with the IPL this year. "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and vivo Mobile India Pvt Ltd have decided to suspend their partnership for Indian Premier League in 2020," the press release stated. Vivo won the IPL title sponsorship rights for five years from 2018 to 2022 for a reported sum of Rs 2190 crore, approximately Rs 440 crore per annum.

The BCCI is likely to float a tender for the new title sponsors as mandated by its constitution.

The IPL starts on September 19 in the UAE, forced out of India due to the rising COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday, the BCCI finalised the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the IPL 2020.

The SOP recommends that teams use "empty stands" as extended dressing rooms for outdoor strategy meetings in order to maintain social distancing.

The SOP which was handed over to the franchises states that the players and support staff's families can join them but they won't be allowed to travel on the team bus and can't leave the bio bubble.

Also, the teams have been asked to use electronic team sheets rather than captains carrying hard copies of their playing XI list.

Promoted

Eight different hotels for the eight participating teams, two mandatory negative COVID-19 test reports before flying to the UAE and punishment for any breach of the bio-secure protocol are part of the BCCI's SOP for the IPL that was handed over to the franchises on Wednesday.

The SOP also requires teams to order food in individual rooms and avoid the use of common dining areas "to prevent cross-infection and coming in contact with other hotel guests".