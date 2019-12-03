As Chennai based engineer Shanmuga Subramanian helped NASA find the debris of Chandrayaan-2's lander Vikram on Tuesday, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) came up with a hilarious tweet for the "NASA team". Referring to all the cricket balls hit out of the park by their premier batsmen AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli , RCB tweeted, "Could the #NASA team that found #VikramLander also help us find the cricket balls hit by ABD & Virat". After the Vikram Lander was located, the NASA, in a statement credited the Indian engineer and said, "the debris first located by Shanmuga Subramanian about 750 meters northwest of the main crash site and was a single bright pixel identification in that first mosaic".

Could the #NASA team that found #VikramLander also help us find the cricket balls hit by ABD & Virat? — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) December 3, 2019

The Bengaluru franchise had earlier posted a congratulatory tweet for ISRO after the successful launch of Chandrayaan 2. "Congratulations @isro. Watching #Chandrayan2 take off was a fantastic sight! P.S. We have a special request for you, on behalf of our batsmen," RCB tweeted.

Shanmuga Subramanian, a 33-year-old IT professional, whose Twitter bio now reads, "I found Vikram Lander!" told NDTV, "I did send a tweet to NASA and ISRO. I sent emails to a couple of NASA scientists. They were in charge of the LRO (Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter) images. I got a good response from them".

ISRO had lost contact with the lander Vikram following its launch from Chandrayaan-2 moon orbiter on September 6 when it tried to make soft-landing near the moon's south pole. A successful soft-landing on the moon's surface would have made the country only the fourth - after the United States, Russia and China - to achieve the feat.