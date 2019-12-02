 
Virat Kohli Rewarded Himself With "Chicken Burger, Chocolate Shake" After 235-Run Knock Against England

Updated: 02 December 2019 10:52 IST

Virat Kohli said he likes to reward himself with heavy diet after scoring "big runs" on the international circuit.

Virat Kohli enjoyed a heavy meal after scoring 235 runs against England in 2016. © Instagram

Virat Kohli follows a strict diet and loves to remain fit. He has not had a cheat day in the past few years but the India captain makes it a point to have a heavy meal whenever his body requires. In an interview with India Today, Virat Kohli said, he rewarded himself with "chicken burger, a big plate of fries and chocolate shake" after scoring 235 runs in hot and humid conditions in Mumbai during a Test match against England back in 2016. Virat Kohli also said it was an advice given by Shanker Basu, the then fitness trainer of the Indian cricket team.

"When I finished on 235, I was gone, I was cooked, because during the game I don't like to eat heavy, so I was focusing on bananas and water and a little bit of dal-chawal and so on. So Basu sir (Shanker Basu) told me, 'tonight, you can afford to eat anything you like,' but even then I ordered - and I was eating meat that time - I ordered a chicken burger, I took off the top bun - I couldn't stop myself - I said, okay, one piece of bread is okay, not two, but then I had a big plate of fries and then I had a chocolate shake along with that, because I knew, my body needs it," Virat Kohli said during the interview.

"So if my body needed carbs, okay, go ahead and smash a meal, (but) not a cheat day," the 31-year-old added.

Kohli has transformed himself a lot by maintaining a strict fitness regime in the past few years. He has occasionally posted his workout videos on Instagram. At 31, Kohli remains one of the fastest runners between the wickets.

After leading India to a clean sweep in the home Test series against Bangladesh, Kohli will be next seen in action during the limited overs series' against the West Indies, starting from December 6.

