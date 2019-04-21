 
IPL 2019, RR vs DC: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 21 April 2019 16:30 IST

Delhi Capitals registered a convincing five-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab in their previous match.

With 6 wins in 10 matches, Delhi Capitals are ranked 3rd on IPL 2019 points table. © BCCI/IPL

Steve Smith led from the front as he returned to captain Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match against Mumbai Indians in Jaipur on Saturday. "Ajinkya has done a terrific job in the last one and a half year and the team management thinks there's a need for a change. I have done a bit of leadership in the IPL with a bit of success, hopefully I can lead the team well. Plenty of games coming up in the next few days," Steve Smith said at the toss. Skipper Steve Smith scored an unbeaten half-century as Rajasthan Royals registered a convincing five-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. A rejuvenated Rajasthan Royals will look to maintain a winning momentum when they host Delhi Capitals on Monday. Delhi Capitals have been doing better at away games rather than at their home ground but Saturday night they managed to reverse that at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground with a five-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab, helping them remain on third spot in the points table.

When is the RR vs DC IPL 2019 match?

The RR vs DC IPL 2019 match will be played on April 22, 2019 (Monday).

Where will the RR vs DC IPL 2019 match be played?

The RR vs DC IPL 2019 match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

What time does the RR vs DC IPL 2019 match begin?

The RR vs DC IPL 2019 match will begin at 08:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the RR vs DC IPL 2019 match?

The RR vs DC IPL 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the RR vs DC IPL 2019 match match?

The live streaming of the RR vs DC IPL 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)

Highlights
  • Rajasthan Royals won their previous match against Mumbai Indians
  • Delhi Capitals defeated Kings XI Punjab in their previous match
  • Rajasthan Royals host Delhi Capitals in Jaipur on Monday
