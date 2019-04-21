 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

Watch: MS Dhoni Sends Warning To Rivals Ahead Of RCB Encounter With Big Hits In Nets

Updated: 21 April 2019 11:56 IST

Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

Watch: MS Dhoni Sends Warning To Rivals Ahead Of RCB Encounter With Big Hits In Nets
MS Dhoni is CSK's leading run-scorer in the ongoing IPL 2019 with 230 runs. © Twitter

MS Dhoni missed Chennai Super Kings' last match in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) due to back spasm. IPL 2019 table-toppers CSK lost the away match to SunRisers Hyderabad by six wickets on Wednesday. However, skipper MS Dhoni seems match-fit and is expected to make his return when CSK take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. In a video tweeted by CSK, MS Dhoni is seen playing big hits with excellent footwork during a net session. "Such a fin7sh!," CSK captioned the video.

In the absence of Dhoni, Suresh Raina led the three-time IPL champions. However, he failed to power them to victory despite having won the toss.

After opting to bat, CSK were restricted to 132 for five in 20 overs, with Faf du Plessis having scored a highest knock of 45.

SRH rode on half-centuries by David Warner and Jonny Bairstow to hand CSK their second defeat of the season.

After the match, Dhoni was seen sharing a light moment with SRH players Warner, Vijay Shankar, Sandeep Sharma and teammate Shardul Thakur.

CSK shared some pictures and videos of Dhoni's post-match talk with opponents, saying: "#Thala at the epicentre of the huddle to discuss the #Yellove and much more about the game!"

Talking about Dhoni's fitness, stand-in skipper Raina said at the post-match presentation: "He (MS Dhoni) is feeling better. His back was stiff. Probably he will play in the next game against RCB."

Dhoni is CSK's leading run-scorer in the ongoing IPL 2019 with 230 runs from eight matches including two fifties.

Comments
Topics : Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore MS Dhoni IPL 2019 Cricket Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 39 Suresh Raina
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni missed Chennai Super Kings' last match in the ongoing IPL
  • CSK lost the away match to SunRisers Hyderabad by six wickets
  • MS Dhoni seems match-fit for CSK's next match against RCB
Related Articles
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore Look To Spoil MS Dhoni-Led Chennai Super Kings' Party
Hardik Pandya Reveals MS Dhoni
Hardik Pandya Reveals MS Dhoni's Reaction To His Version Of 'Helicopter Shot'
MS Dhoni Best At Reading Match Situation, Fortunate To Have Him Behind The Stumps: Virat Kohli
MS Dhoni Best At Reading Match Situation, Fortunate To Have Him Behind The Stumps: Virat Kohli
MS Dhoni The "Centre Of Solar System" Despite Missing SRH Game - Watch
MS Dhoni The "Centre Of Solar System" Despite Missing SRH Game - Watch
IPL Highlights, SRH vs CSK IPL Score: Jonny Bairstow, David Warner Hit Fifties As SunRisers Hyderabad Thrash Chennai Super Kings
IPL Highlights, SRH vs CSK IPL Score: Jonny Bairstow, David Warner Hit Fifties As SunRisers Hyderabad Thrash Chennai Super Kings
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.