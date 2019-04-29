 
IPL 2019

IPL 2019, RCB vs RR: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 29 April 2019 17:21 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals will face-off at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

With 8 defeats, Royal Challengers Bangalore can no longer qualify for the IPL 2019 playoffs. © BCCI/IPL

Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals will be desperate to register a win against Royal Challengers Bangalore, who were forced out of contention for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 playoffs by Delhi Capitals on Sunday. The two teams will face-off at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday. With Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals already qualified for the IPL 2019 playoffs, Rajasthan Royals' chances will rest on victories in both their remaining matches or one win and hope CSK, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals win over their respective opponents. Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes' absence will add to Rajasthan's pressure, more so when Archer's 12-ball 27 for a winning cause against Kolkata Knight Riders is taken into account. Jos Buttler, who had 311 runs and three fifties in eight innings, had also returned to England for World Cup preparations. The change in captaincy - replacing Ajnkya Rahane with Steve Smith - helped RR to an extent as this helped Rahane roar back to form with an elegant century, albeit in a losing cause, against Delhi Capitals. It also saw Rajasthan bring their campaign back on track by beating Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

When is the RCB vs RR IPL 2019 match?

The RCB vs RR IPL 2019 match will be played on April 30, 2019 (Tuesday).

Where will the RCB vs RR IPL 2019 match be played?

The RCB vs RR IPL 2019 match will be played at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. 

What time does the RCB vs RR IPL 2019 match begin?

The RCB vs RR IPL 2019 match will begin at 08:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the RCB vs RR IPL 2019 match?

The RCB vs RR IPL 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the RCB vs RR IPL 2019 match?

The live streaming of the RCB vs RR IPL 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)

Comments
Highlights
  • With 5 wins, Rajasthan Royals are placed 7th on the IPL 2019 points table
  • Royal Challengers Bangalore are ranked 8th in the points table
  • RCB host Rajasthan Royals in Bengaluru on Tuesday
