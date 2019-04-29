Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals will be desperate to register a win against Royal Challengers Bangalore, who were forced out of contention for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 playoffs by Delhi Capitals on Sunday. The two teams will face-off at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday. With Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals already qualified for the IPL 2019 playoffs, Rajasthan Royals' chances will rest on victories in both their remaining matches or one win and hope CSK, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals win over their respective opponents. Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes' absence will add to Rajasthan's pressure, more so when Archer's 12-ball 27 for a winning cause against Kolkata Knight Riders is taken into account. Jos Buttler, who had 311 runs and three fifties in eight innings, had also returned to England for World Cup preparations. The change in captaincy - replacing Ajnkya Rahane with Steve Smith - helped RR to an extent as this helped Rahane roar back to form with an elegant century, albeit in a losing cause, against Delhi Capitals. It also saw Rajasthan bring their campaign back on track by beating Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.