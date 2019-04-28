 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

Watch: Steve Smith Takes Stunner To Dismiss David Warner But Suffers Injury Scare

Updated: 28 April 2019 12:12 IST

Steve Smith received medical attention after the incident but was able to bat as Rajasthan Royals chased down the target.

Watch: Steve Smith Takes Stunner To Dismiss David Warner But Suffers Injury Scare
RR vs SRH: Steve Smith suffered an injury scare after diving full length to take a sensational catch. © AFP

Steve Smith produced a moment of magic in the field to get rid off Australian compatriot David Warner in RR vs SRH IPL 2019 clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday. However, the Australian star seemed to re-injure his right elbow as he hyper-extended himself to complete a sensational running catch. Smith received medical attention after the incident but was able to bat as Rajasthan Royals chased down the target put on the board by SunRisers Hyderabad to keep their hopes alive of reaching the IPL playoffs.

David Warner had backed away a long way and tried to slap an Oshane Thomas (2/28) short delivery over extra cover but didn't time the shot well and Smith ran back and dived full length to his right to hold on to the catch.

Here is a clip of Steve Smith's wonder catch:

"Hopefully my arm is ok, it hurt initially because of the impact. I'll get to know more once the tape is off. It was a good end to our home season, the boys pulled things back nicely," Steve Smith said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Opting to bowl in a must-win match, Rajasthan first restricted Sunrisers to 160 for eight and then chased down the target in 19.1 overs. By virtue of this win, Rajasthan have now moved to the sixth position in the eight-team standings with 10 points from 12 games.

But to stay in contention for a playoff berth, Rajasthan Royals first must win their remaining two away games against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 30 and Delhi Capitals on May 4 and then hope for favourable results from other matches.

Despite the loss, SunRisers Hyderabad have just managed to hold to their fourth place in the IPL Points Table with 10 points from 11 games.

Comments
Topics : Rajasthan Royals Sunrisers Hyderabad Australia Cricket Team Steven Smith David Warner IPL 2019 Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 45 Oshane Thomas Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Steve Smith took a spectacular catch to dismiss David Warner
  • Steve Smith received medical attention after reinjuring his elbow
  • Rajasthan Royals beat SunRisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets in Jaipur
Related Articles
IPL 2019, RR vs SRH: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
IPL 2019, RR vs SRH: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Preview: Rajasthan Royals, SunRisers Hyderabad To Start Without Key Foreign Players
Preview: Rajasthan Royals, SunRisers Hyderabad To Start Without Key Foreign Players
Watch: Steve Smith
Watch: Steve Smith's Horror Reaction To Riyan Parag's Dramatic Dismissal
IPL 2019: Riyan Parag Shines As Rajasthan Royals Hand KKR Sixth Successive Defeat
IPL 2019: Riyan Parag Shines As Rajasthan Royals Hand KKR Sixth Successive Defeat
IPL Highlights, KKR vs RR IPL Score: Riyan Parag Stars As Rajasthan Royals Beat Kolkata Knight Riders By 3 Wickets
IPL Highlights, KKR vs RR IPL Score: Riyan Parag Stars As Rajasthan Royals Beat Kolkata Knight Riders By 3 Wickets
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.