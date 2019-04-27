 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

IPL Live Score, RR vs SRH IPL Score: Rajasthan Royals Opt To Bowl Against SunRisers Hyderabad

Updated:4/27/2019 7:39:15 PM IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

IPL 2019, Rajasthan Royals vs SunRisers Hyderabad: SRH defeated RR in the previous meeting.

IPL Live Score, RR vs SRH IPL Score: Rajasthan Royals Opt To Bowl Against SunRisers Hyderabad
RR Vs SRH IPL Score: SunRisers Hyderabad will bank on the performance of their key players. © BCCI/IPL

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 has reached a stage where foreign players have started leaving for national duties ahead of the World Cup 2019. IPL teams like Rajasthan Royals (RR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), who have relied heavily on their foreign picks till now, would be forced to try out new combinations going into the most important part of the tournament which could either make or break their campaign. RR and SRH both will, for the first time, miss the services of their star players Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow respectively when they face each other on Saturday in Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur. Another key overseas player who will be unavailable for Steve Smith's side is all-rounder Jofra Archer, who has taken 11 wickets in as many games. For SRH the unavailability of Jonny Bairstow, who has impressed everyone in his debut IPL season, will be a huge blow as he and David Warner have scored 1,019 runs together and have been responsible for explosive start. (LIVE SCORECARD) 

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Rajasthan Royals vs SunRisers Hyderabad, straight from Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 

  • 19:39 (IST)Apr 27, 2019
    Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson (w), Steven Smith (c), Riyan Parag, Ashton Turner, Liam Livingstone, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas



  • 19:31 (IST)Apr 27, 2019
    Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith wins toss, opts to bowl against SunRisers Hyderabad.  


  • 18:08 (IST)Apr 27, 2019
    Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match between Rajasthan Royals and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). 
    Comments
    Topics : Rajasthan Royals Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2019 Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 45 Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Cricket
    Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    IPL 2019, RR vs SRH: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    IPL 2019, RR vs SRH: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    Preview: Rajasthan Royals, SunRisers Hyderabad To Start Without Key Foreign Players
    Preview: Rajasthan Royals, SunRisers Hyderabad To Start Without Key Foreign Players
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 116
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
    4 AustraliaAustralia 104
    5 EnglandEngland 104
    Last updated on: 29 March 2019

    Poll of the day

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.