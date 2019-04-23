Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have revived hopes to remain alive in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 with two straight wins and will be looking to maintain the same with a win over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. A win for RCB will bring them on level terms with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with eight points. But a negative result can rule them out from the race for the playoffs. RCB must be all fired up after posting a one-run win over the formidable Chennai Super Kings and would be desperate to keep momentum. Having survived a brutal assault at the hands of MS Dhoni in the last game, they should have gained some confidence. Come tomorrow, Virat Kohli-led RCB would not like to look back. Although AB de Villiers and Kohli did not click with the bat but the failures would prompt them to score runs and put up a big total for RCB.

When is the RCB vs KXIP IPL 2019 match?

The RCB vs KXIP IPL 2019 match will be played on April 24, 2019 (Wednesday).

Where will the RCB vs KXIP IPL 2019 match be played?

The RCB vs KXIP IPL 2019 match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time does the RCB vs KXIP IPL 2019 match begin?

The RCB vs KXIP IPL 2019 match will begin at 08:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the RCB vs KXIP IPL 2019 match?

The RCB vs KXIP IPL 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the RCB vs KXIP IPL 2019 match?

The live streaming of the RCB vs KXIP IPL 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)