MS Dhoni , who has been in sublime form for the Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League (2019) , is the biggest contributor to Indian cricket, according to Kapil Dev . "No one knows how long he wants to play and how long his body can continue to take the workload," Kapil Dev told IANS. "But there is no other cricketer who has served the country so well as Dhoni. We should respect him and wish him good luck. I hope that he wins this World Cup too."

As Dhoni walks into the last stretch of his international career, there have been quite a few statements made by former cricketers and pundits, especially after the most decorated captain hit a lean patch in 2018.

For Kapil, however, it is all about respecting what Dhoni has achieved on the field. He said, "I don't have to say anything about Dhoni. I think he has served the country very well and we must respect him."

Speaking about India's chances at the World Cup, Kapil Dev said, "This Indian team looks very good. However, it won't be very easy. They have to play like a team. I hope that they will have no injuries," he said, adding: "If they have a stroke of luck, they will definitely win."

Dinesh Karthik, 33, was picked as the second wicketkeeper over the young Rishabh Pant for the showpiece event.

Commenting on the move, Kapil Dev said: "The selectors have done their job. Let's respect the team. They have picked Karthik over Pant, then it's alright. We should just believe that the selectors have done a good job."

