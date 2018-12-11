Kapil Dev Part Of Panel To Pick India Women's Cricket Team Coach

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday confirmed the formation of an ad-hoc committee, comprising India's first World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev, former opener Anshuman Gaekwad and ex-Indian women cricketer Shantha Rangaswamy, to pick the head coach of the Indian women's team. The interviews will be conducted on December 20 at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the ad-hoc committee to conduct the interviews of the eligible candidates for the selection of head coach for Team India (Senior Women)," the board announced in a statement.

The Indian women's team was recently embroiled in a controversy after the World T20 semi-final exit.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side failed to enter the final after going down meekly to England in the semis, post which veteran batswoman Mithali Raj lashed out at the current coach Ramesh Powar's behaviour towards her, describing it as "unfair and discriminatory".

The deadline for applying for the women's team head coach expires December 14 and till now the names of former India all-rounder Manoj Prabhakar and ex-South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs have been doing the rounds.

(With IANS inputs)