Indian cricket witnessed its new phenom rewrite history books on the opening day of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 as 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed multiple world records. The batting prodigy first became the youngest player ever to score a List A century and later smashed the record for the fastest 150 in the history of one-day cricket. Suryavanshi looked set to break the record for scoring the quickest double-ton in white-ball cricket history, but was dismissed for 190 off just 84 balls against Arunachal Pradesh.

Coming to the crease with an inherent attacking intent, Suryavanshi struck boundaries all across the park, racing to his maiden List A century in a mere 36 balls. This monumental effort makes him the second-fastest Indian to a List A hundred, trailing only Anmolpreet Singh's 35-ball effort from last year, also against Arunachal Pradesh. However, Suryavanshi is the only 14-year-old to have scored a century in any professional one-day tournament across the globe.

While the century was remarkable, it was his acceleration past the 100-run mark that truly etched his name into the history books of cricket. Suryavanshi continued his relentless assault, reaching 150 runs in an astonishing 54 balls. This eclipsed the previous world record for the fastest 150 in List A cricket, a record previously held by AB de Villiers (64 balls).

HISTORY WRITTEN BY 14 YEAR OLD.



- Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed 190 (84) with 16 fours and 15 sixes in Vijay Hazare Trophy.



Suryavanshi became the youngest ever to score a hundred in List A cricket. pic.twitter.com/J2OIPH9qpv — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 24, 2025

The youngster's innings was a masterclass in aggressive batting, featuring a staggering 16 fours and 15 towering sixes, striking at a rate of 226.19. Each stroke was played with the confidence and precision of a seasoned professional, leaving the Arunachal Pradesh bowlers visibly demoralised.

This performance is the latest in a series of record-breaking achievements for Suryavanshi in 2025. Earlier this year, he made headlines as the youngest-ever IPL debutant and centurion for the Rajasthan Royals, and smashed a 32-ball hundred for India A in the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament. His unique blend of precocious talent and explosive hitting has already drawn comparisons to legendary figures.

As the Vijay Hazare Trophy progresses, all eyes will undoubtedly be on Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a player who, aged 14, is not just breaking records but redefining the expectations of what a young cricketer can achieve. His journey has just begun, and the cricketing world is eagerly watching to see how many more milestones this prodigious talent will conquer.