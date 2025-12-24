India's 14-year-old batting prodigy, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, smashed a stunning 190 off 84 balls as Bihar broke the 'world record' for the highest team total in a single List A match. Bihar, up against Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday, went past Tamil Nadu's total of 506/2, registered against Arunachal in 2022, to claim the No. 1 spot in the list with a 'world record' innings score of 574/6. While Suryavanshi laid the foundation for the 'world record' total, the likes of Piyush Kumar Singh (77), Ayush Loharuka (116), and Sakibul Gani (128) played important roles in helping the team reach the target.

It was Suryavanshi who led the powerplay charge for Bihar, displaying fearless aggression that made him look virtually unstoppable. Suryavanshi reached his century in just 36 balls, the second-fastest by an Indian. By the time he was dismissed for a breathtaking 190 off 84 balls (including 15 sixes), Bihar had already crossed 260 runs in just 27 overs.

En route his 190, Suryavanshi had broken multiple world records, becoming the youngest to score a century in List A cricket while also breaking AB de Villiers' record of scoring the fastest 150 in the format.

After the departure of the Rajasthan Royals batter, the onus of continuing the momentum fellon the shoulders of wicket-keeper batter Ayush Loharuka, who accelerated astonishingly after reaching his fifty in 35 balls. He was eventually dismissed for 116 off 56 balls.

Every bowler Arunachal Pradesh turned to was met with the same fate: the ball disappearing in the stands or being pierced through the covers.

Top 10 Highest Team Totals in List A History:

1. 574/6 - Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh (Ranchi, 2025)

2. 506/2 - Tamil Nadu vs Arunachal Pradesh (Bengaluru, 2022)

3. 498/4 - England vs Netherlands (Amstelveen, 2022) - World Record for ODIs

4. 481/6 - England vs Australia (Nottingham, 2018)

5. 458/4 - India A vs Leicestershire (Leicester, 2018)

6. 453/3 - Titans vs North West (Potchefstroom, 2022)

7. 445/8 - Nottinghamshire vs Northamptonshire (Nottingham, 2016)

8. 444/3 - England vs Pakistan (Nottingham, 2016)

9. 443/9 - Sri Lanka vs Netherlands (Amstelveen, 2006)

10. 439/2 - South Africa vs West Indies (Johannesburg, 2015)

After Loharuka's departure, Gani was joined by Bipin Saurabh in the middle. Gani went on to score a century in just 32 balls, the fastest for an Indian, breaking Anmolpreet Singh's record (100 in 35 balls). Gani and Saurabh ensured that Bihar breached the 500-run mark in record time. The milestone was broken on the 4th delivery of the 46th over.

Bihar's innings ended for a 'world record' total of 574/6 in 50 overs.