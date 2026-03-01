Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Australia, 3rd Women's ODI Live Score Updates
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score, 3rd Women's ODI: India won the toss and opted to bowl against Australia in the third Women's ODI encounter on Sunday.
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score, 3rd Women's ODI© AFP
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score, 3rd Women's ODI: India won the toss and opted to bowl against Australia in the third Women's ODI encounter on Sunday. India made three changes to their line-up with Vaishnavi Sharma, Amanjot Kaur and Kranti Goud making way for Harleen Deol, Renuka Singh, and Sneh Rana. On the other hand, Australia made two changes - Georgia Wareham was included in the playing XI while 19-year-old left-arm pacer Lucy Hamilton made her debut. Australia have already clinched the ODI series after winning the first two matches. (Live Scorecard)
3rd ODI, India Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2026, Mar 01, 2026
Play In Progress
AUS-W
115/1 (18.0)
IND-W
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
India Women won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 6.39
Batsman
Alyssa Healy
51 (50)
Georgia Voll
48* (38)
Bowler
Sree Charani
22/0 (3)
Sneh Rana
15/0 (3)
Topics mentioned in this article
DRINKS! Australia are firmly in control, going 6 runs per over. Alyssa Healy and Georgia Voll have laid the platform for a big score. There is not much purchase off the pitch, and India have to rely on their skills to keep Australia off the bay and find a way to stem the run flow. So far, the hosts have dominated, but let's see if India can pull things back in the middle phase.
Rapped on the pads! Going down leg? Looks like it. Not all that short, on middle and leg. Voll presses back for the pull but is beaten for pace and the ball catches her on the inside half of the front thigh. A loud shout for LBW, but turned down. Indians are not interested in sending this upstairs.
Quicker through the air and fuller too, Healy uses her feet and firms the drive to long on for one more.
Shorter and on off. Healy punches it to cover.
Full and quick, nurdled through square leg for a run.
Flat and short, on middle. Healy works it wide of mid-wicket for one.
Not in control but safe! A bit of extra bounce, on a good length, on off. Voll goes deep in the crease for the pull and a top edge is found. Jemimah Rodrigues turns around and goes after it from inside the circle at mid-wicket. She puts in a dive but the ball drops out of her reach. Single taken.
FOUR! Gets it through! Deepti gives a bit of air but this is too short and Healy gets the width to cash in. Alyssa presses on the back foot and slams it through covers for a boundary.
Slows it down a bit, on off, Healy taps it to cover from the crease.
Short again, on the off stump, Voll punches it off the back foot to cover, where Renuka Singh Thakur makes the stop with a slide to her left. They cross.
Skidding through, on a nagging length, on middle. GV taps it back to the bowler.
Short and on off, this is slapped straight to cover.
Drops it short, on middle. Voll swivels and pulls it wide of deep square leg. Kashvee Gautam flings herself to her right in the deep and cuts it off. A brace for Voll.
Keeps the stumps in play, full in length. Georgia comes down the track and tucks it through square leg for another single.
Full and quick, on middle. Healy sweeps it to deep square leg and gets to the other end.
FOUR! Nicely done! Flighted up, on off and middle. Alyssa gets down on a knee and walks inside the line. She plays the sweep through backward square leg and picks up a boundary.
Just over! Floated up, on off, Healy advances and jabs it over the leaping catching mid-wicket fielder. Smriti Mandhana sprints and dives to her right at long on to prevent the boundary. Two runs taken.
Fuller and around off, Healy drives it to cover.
A bit of turn, on a nagging length, on middle. Healy flicks it to mid-wicket and wants a quick single but is sent back.
Flat and a bit short, on middle. Healy wrists it wide of mid-wicket and crosses over.