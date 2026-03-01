India Women vs Australia Women Live Score, 3rd Women's ODI: India won the toss and opted to bowl against Australia in the third Women's ODI encounter on Sunday. India made three changes to their line-up with Vaishnavi Sharma, Amanjot Kaur and Kranti Goud making way for Harleen Deol, Renuka Singh, and Sneh Rana. On the other hand, Australia made two changes - Georgia Wareham was included in the playing XI while 19-year-old left-arm pacer Lucy Hamilton made her debut. Australia have already clinched the ODI series after winning the first two matches. (Live Scorecard)